5 best GTA 5 mods that add new buildings

GTA 5 is incredibly detailed when it comes to its architecture and overall map design. To achieve this, Rockstar Games take cues from real-life cities like New York (Liberty City), Los Angeles (Los Santos), and Miami (Vice City).

From specific landmarks to iconic buildings, GTA leaves no stone unturned when it comes to creating realistic and authentic game worlds. This allows players to fully invest themselves within the game.

GTA 5 goes above and beyond to give players a wide variety of terrain as well as the occasional interior to deepen the game world.

However, every now and then, the modding community lends a helping hand and adds even more detail and buildings to GTA 5. Here, we take a look at some mods that add even more architecture to the already dense city of Los Santos.

Mods that add new buildings and interiors to GTA 5

1 - Jantsuu Tower

The modding community has always created tall buildings for GTA 5 due to some inexplicable fascination that gamers have with flinging themselves off high places. Jantsuu Tower is the tallest building in Los Santos, and this mod goes the extra step and also adds a water slide at its side.

This makes for a rather fun trip downwards, which is something all GTA fans can appreciate. This over-the-top mod is the kind of stuff the modding community excels at.

2 - Grand Cyberpunk

One of the most fascinating aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 was the game's architecture and atmosphere. The coats of neon and overwhelmingly obtuse building shapes added to the sense of beauty in dystopia.

GTA 5 has largely been a satirical form of expression, but it can always do with some dystopian architecture with a healthy dose of neon. The Grand Cyberpunk mod helps the game achieve just that.

3 - Merryweather Mountain Forest

Merryweather, for all their dirty work around the globe and bottomless pool of resources, failed to get the better of Franklin, Trevor, and Michael.

However, if they had this Mountain Forest during the single-player campaign of GTA 5, the story might have been different.

Merryweather Mountain Forest is a nice mod for fans of Merryweather who fancy themselves as mercenaries.

4 - Vice V

Much like Cyberpunk 2077, GTA Vice City stands out as a clear work of genius when it comes to architecture and bold design choices. The game is packed to the brim with excellent designs and buildings that look even better in GTA 5's engine and textures.

This mod essentially brings the most iconic locations from Vice City to Los Santos, which is as visually impressive as it sounds.

5 - Franklin's Bachelor Pad

A strapping young lad who pulled himself up by his boostraps like Franklin deserves a lavish Bachelor Pad. While the house handed to him by Lester isn't shabby, it could do with a bit of an upgrade.

If fans of GTA 5 want to see Franklin truly living the life after a brief stint in robberies and assassination work, then this mod is perfect for them.