5 best GTA 5 mods for new houses

In GTA 5, each of the three characters has their own residence. The opportunity to purchase or unlock new safehouses, as seen in prior editions, is absent. Hence, modders have come up with a solution in the form of new mod houses. These incredibly detailed houses may be added to the GTA 5 map using modding tools.

The GTA 5 modding community has always pulled off some amazing feats through their mods. They have attempted to recreate whatever imagination a player might have regarding GTA 5. Some of these mods have thus stretched the boundaries of possibilities for the game.

Here are some of the best mods for GTA 5 that add new houses to the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 GTA 5 house mods

5) Trevor's Log House

Trevor's trailer in GTA 5 is inarguably the most unattractive safehouse in the game. Not only is it the smallest, but the inside feels like a pigsty. This is, of course, intended to depict Trevor's mental state, but there is no better house available in the game for him.

With this mod, players get to replace the trailer with a charming log house. The log house is bigger than the trailer, and it has several new amenities. There is a helipad, a gas station, a garage, a storage building with an armory, and a cooking lab.

The mod has been updated to make it compatible with low-end devices. Also, unnecessary props have been removed to increase performance.

4) Music Producer's Mansion

This mod is reminiscent of Mad Dogg's mansion from GTA San Andreas. It is a music producer's mansion, complete with a recording studio, a music video film studio, and a music video editing room. Other amenities include a vault, a gym, a garage, and a helipad.

Players will need Menyoo and Map Editor, along with Ymap, to install this mod.

3) A True Boss Hollywood Mansion

If players ever feel that Franklin's home in GTA 5 lacks character, they can try out this mod. This house, which is appropriately titled "Hollywood Mansion," is fit for a Vinewood celebrity.

It has all the amenities of a typical luxurious mansion, like a rooftop gym with a hot tub and even a casino.

2) Bel Air Billionaire

The Bel Air Billionaire is one of the most impressive house mods for GTA 5. This mansion is a stunning example of modern architecture, with all the luxuries such a building can provide. Installation is simple, with Map Editor being the only prerequisite.

1) Galileo Michael Mansion

Most players would agree that the Galileo Michael Mansion is the best-modded mansion ever made for GTA 5. While the building itself is undeniably a beautiful feat of architecture, it also has several features that make it stand out.

This mod acts as a new home for Michael, where he moves in with his family. Trevor and Franklin can also be found inside the mansion in a heist planning room.

Installing this mod is a bit tricky, and players need to read the installation guide carefully.

