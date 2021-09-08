5 best GTA 5 mods for stylish cars

GTA 5 has a greater selection of cars compared to its predecessors. Yet the single-player game lags behind GTA Online when it comes to the range of vehicles in-game.

Players can use mods to keep adding new cars indefinitely. Some of these are stunning recreations of real-life vehicles that players can seldom avoid downloading. There are several fan-favorite cars among car enthusiasts that every one of them would love to drive.

Since it is rather difficult to accomplish this in real life, they can always turn to car mods in GTA 5. This article presents a few such cars that can be enjoyed in the virtual world of the game.

5 of the most stylish car mods for GTA 5

1) 2017 Nissan GT-R

Almost every player in GTA Online owns an Elegy RH-8. It is available for free to players who have a Social Club account. The car that it is based on can now be brought to the game with this mod.

It looks far better than the in-game GT-R clone and drives just as amazing. The best thing is, players can add both these cars to their collection.

Players can download this mod from here.

2) Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34)

The Skyline GT-R is also available in GTA Online, with a one-time Elegy RH-8 into the Elegy Retro Custom. However, the car featured in-game is based on the R32/R33 variant.

The R34 is a legendary vehicle that is adored by most JDM fans. Fans of this car can now drive it in GTA 5 with this mod.

Players can download this mod from here.

3) 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

It is hard to find a person, let alone a car enthusiast, who hasn't heard of Ferrari. It is hard to make a list of cars (in this case, car mods) without including a Ferrari model.

Ferrari cars are known for their speed, and it is only reasonable to get the fastest Ferrari car to date. GTA 5 players can witness their exceptional speed in-game with this mod.

Players can download this mod from here.

4) 2015 Ford Mustang GT (RTR Spec5)

GTA 5 and GTA Online have an abundance of Mustangs in-game. This mod adds one of the best-looking modern muscles out there in the game.

The 10th Anniversary Mustang is considered one of the best ones to be ever made. Players can now add this car to their in-game collection.

Players can download this mod from here.

5) 2015 BMW i8

Sports cars in GTA 5 don't have to be restricted to petrol-driven vehicles. The BMW i8 is a hybrid vehicle that is truly a sports car of the near future.

Players can now experience its unique design in GTA 5 and also get to ride it with this mod.

Players can download this mod from here.

This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

