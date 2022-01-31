5 best GTA 5 PC mods for more money

Mods in GTA games offer a variety of ways to play the games. They make the same old games replayable by introducing new content. This can include anything from improved graphics to new gameplay mechanics.

Sometimes, they may also add new methods of earning money to the game. This article presents five such mods that help players earn money in GTA 5. Some of these are simple scripts whereas others add interesting new mechanics to the game.

Some of the best GTA 5 mods for getting more money

5) SinglePlayer Money Giver

A simple script that adds money (Image via GTA5-Mods.com)

This is a simple script mod where players get money every time they press E while in-game. However, there's a known bug where one may get their money deducted for pressing E too many times.

This mod isn't recommended for players who use trainers (mod menus) as they have already added such an option.

Download here

4) Add Money Script

A way to get unlimited money (Image via GTA5-Mods.com)

Just like the previous mod, this is also a simple script mod that adds money to the Story Mode characters' accounts. However, unlike the previous mod on this list, this one simply fills the account balance to the maximum limit (a bit over $2 billion).

The protagonists will have their balance refilled every time they spend money. Hence, this script is more like an unlimited money mod.

Download here

3) Detailed Money Menu

While this script mod is also very similar to the ones mentioned above, there's a small difference. This one comes with a menu which allows players to choose the amount of money they wish to add.

Players should read the accompanying instructions for using the in-game menu as it uses a different set of controls.

Download here

2) Jump Distance w/Earn Money

The 3D Universe Grand Theft Auto games all had a common interesting feature involving stunt jumps. Attempting a vehicular stunt jump would grant a monetary bonus depending on the intensity of the jump. This mod simply adds this feature back to Grand Theft Auto 5's Story Mode.

Download here

1) Hack Money

Here's how to begin the hacking (Image via GTA5-Mods.com)

This is undoubtedly the most intriguing mod in this list as it allows an entertaining method of earning millions in mere minutes. Players can 'hack' Lifeinvader, Premium Deluxe Motorsport, the Galileo Observatory and the Humane Labs by visiting these locations.

Then, they must press E to begin 'hacking', which will take up to 5 seconds. This will result in a payout of $25,000 to $1.25 million.

Download here

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul