5 best GTA 5 RP servers in February 2022

GTA 5 RP servers give fans of the game entirely new universes to explore. From the seemingly mundane to the most extreme, there are amazing RP servers that suit everyone that wants to get involved.

Since its inception in 2020 and its rise to popularity, there have been some fantastic new RP servers that have been created. Gamers have no doubt that these servers will continue to rise in popularity over the coming years.

This article will talk about five of the best servers for GTA 5 roleplayers to try out in February 2022.

Which are the most popular GTA 5 RP servers of February 2022

5) New Day RP

The New Day RP server is barely a year old but is relatively popular with GTA 5 fans and worth trying out in February 2022. This server, unlike many others, is focused on players living a normal day-to-day life.

Players can get jobs, schedules, and socialize with other gamers during the session. This server is rising in popularity due to the number of GTA 5 fans who want to enjoy some uninterrupted, wholesome roleplay gaming.

4) OCRP

OCRP is a GTA 5 RP server that operates on FiveM and is a very popular 18+ Roleplay Community. The focus of this RP server is to let players just live their lives however they choose. They might be getting a job to earn legitimate money, or robbing gas stations for a living.

The RP community is tight-knit to avoid anyone ruining the fun, like Oppressor MKII griefers, for example. Becoming part of this server requires gamers to apply and be selected. They must then prove their worth to stay on the server.

3) GTA World

GTA World is the best text-based RP server, meaning there is no voice chat available during play. The server does not limit gamers in how they choose to live their lives in GTA World RP in GTA 5.

Whether players want to make a difference as part of the emergency services in the game or want a simple life as a taxi driver or farmer, the choice is theirs. While many popular RP servers run on FiveM, this one is a Rage MP-based server.

2) Department Of Justice RP

The Department Of Justice RP server is also considered a heavy-hitter in the RP universe. It allows gamers to experience the life of a citizen of GTA working in careers like paramedics, police officers, and firemen.

Much like the NoPixel RP server, access is somewhat limited, and applicants must undergo a lengthy process to see if they have what it takes to join the DOJRP. However, once they successfully qualify for a position on the server, players will have more fun than they can imagine.

1) NoPixel

The NoPixel RP server has been one of the most popular GTA 5 RP servers for over a year now, and there is no sign of that change. The NoPixel home is home to some of the most popular streamers in the business, like xQc, Summit1G, and Sykkuno.

This server is more than enough to keep players entertained, but is very exclusive and only accepts members after the application process. The server may be temporarily closed to new members due to its popularity, but space does open up from time to time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar