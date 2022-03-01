5 best GTA 5 weapon mods for PC in 2022

GTA 5 can be played over and over again, each time providing a unique experience. This would not have been possible if the game had no mods for it. There's no end to the variety that mods can bring to the game, from graphics to gameplay to adding new content.

New content doesn't always need to alter the game drastically. Simple add-on/replacement mods for weapons and cars can be quite enjoyable. This article examines a few weapon mods that every player in 2022 should try.

GTA 5 PC mods: Best modded weapons for the game in 2022

5) Shrewsbury Assault Rifle "Classic"

All guns in the HD Universe are fictional, modified variants of real-life weapons. Rockstar has also added fictional weapon manufacturers, making it all the more believable. This modded weapon is a lore-friendly variant of the AKM/AK-47 assault rifles for players who don't wish to break the game's immersion.

Shrewsbury in Grand Theft Auto 5 manufactures AKM derivatives that are based on the Norinco Type 56-2. This mod brings over the original AKM from Max Payne 3 to GTA 5.

Download here

4) MG-42

The MG-42 is a historical weapon from the Second World War that is often featured in several FPS titles and is loved by gamers. This mod adds an accurate reproduction of the iconic machine gun to the game.

Not only does it look like the real weapon, but it also has a convincing reload animation.

Download here

3) Fallout 4 Gatling Laser

The Fallout series by Bethesda is one of the most popular choices for modding. This mod brings over the Gatling Laser from Fallout 4 to GTA 5. However, it's not an add-on and is a replacement mod instead that replaces the Widowmaker from Online mode.

The mod uses the sound effects of the original Widowmaker, but the animation is taken from Fallout 4.

Download here

2) Coil Modern Modular Carbine (MMC)

The Coil MMC as it appears in-game (Image via GTA5-Mods)

This is another lore-friendly weapon that looks like it was added by Rockstar themselves. The Coil is a weapon and automotive manufacturer in the HD Universe who are renowned for their electric vehicles and futuristic weaponry.

This modded weapon is a compact carbine rifle based on the Bushmaster/Remington ACR.

Download here

1) Weapon Attachments Pack

One of the best weapon mods for the game isn't a highly detailed weapon, but it improves the overall weapon experience in the game. Weapon Attachments Pack brings all-new attachments to the in-game weapons that are all based on real-life military gear.

Download here

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu