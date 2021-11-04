5 best GTA cars that could return in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is set to be released this month and players are excited to play their favorite classic games. For many players, the cars are a major reason for them to get back into the game. Some players collect various rare cars in the GTA series and use them to drive around for bragging rights or to store as trophy vehicles.

Be it sedans, muscle cars, hot hatches or SUVs, the GTA series certainly has a healthy variety of every type of car. Here is a list of the 5 best GTA cars that could return to the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition upon its release.

The Banshee and Infernus could return in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

5) Cheetah

The Cheetah in the classic trilogy is one of the most sought-out cars in the games and is based on different variants of the Ferrari Testarossa, depending on the game and era. Being one of the fastest vehicles in the series, many fans can't wait to see the Cheetah in action in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

4) Infernus

The Infernus is a supercar in GTA that was introduced to the series in GTA 3. The Infernus is based on the Jaguar XJR-15 in GTA 3, a Lamborghini Countach in GTA Vice City, and a first-generation Honda NSX in San Andreas. Being the fastest car in San Andreas and one of the fastest cars in both GTA 3 and Vice City, fans of the Infernus will certainly be very excited to see it return in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

3) Turismo

The Turismo is a two-door sports car that was first featured in GTA San Andreas and was based on the Ferrari F40. The Turismo is the second fastest car in GTA San Andreas, second only to the Infernus. Besides being incredibly fast, it also has amazing handling, which makes it a joy to drive.

2) Banshee

The Banshee in GTA San Andreas is a two-door sports car which was based off the first-generation Dodge Viper RT/10. Besides being extremely fast and sporting such an exciting appearance, the Banshee is one of the oldest cars in the franchise and many players are eager to see how it looks in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

1) Comet

The Comet is one of the most iconic cars in the GTA series with players loving it for both its looks and performance. This car is a fan favorite and is based on the Porsche 911 with incredible speed and unnaturally good handling.

Edited by Atul S