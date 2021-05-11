Some of the most memorable characters in the GTA Series are those who got killed off rather early on in the game and that too barbarically.

Although, some characters did deserve the end they received, players would've still liked to see more of them. After all, dark and diverse archetypes have become instant fan-favourites in the GTA Series and watching them just drop dead out of the blue isn't always pleasing.

This article talks about 5 characters who die way too early in the GTA Series.

Maybe they were always destined to die this way, leaving players shocked to the bones, but regardless of what Lady Fate had in store for them (or perhaps Rockstar), fans would've loved to see more of them in the GTA Series.

5 best GTA characters that were killed off way too soon

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views

#5 Molly Schultz

Molly Schultz's death comes in a very "Final Destination" fashion. Freaked out of her mind, she runs around Weston's personal hangar, where a jet's turbine is running.

The engine's vacuum sucks in Molly and chucks her out in a million pieces. It makes for one of the most tragic, chilling and shocking deaths in the GTA Series.

#4 Jesus (GTA Vice City Stories)

Image via GTA wiki

While the tragic way Jesus died, tied to an explosive buoy that Victor Vance hits with a golf ball, was supposed to make for a comical scene in the GTA Series, players couldn't help but feel sorry.

The explosion caused by the collision probably killed him right away, but if it didn't, Jesus would wish he had never been born.

Definitely one of the most shocking deaths in the GTA Series.

#3 Giovanni Casa (GTA Liberty City Stories)

Image via GTA Wiki

Not only does Giovanni Casa get beaten and shredded to death with a fire ax by Toni Cipriani, he also meets the worst kind of fate one could possibly face: cannibalism.

Cannibalism is nothing new in the GTA Series and has always been an element of fascination for players, but the way Giovanni Casa gets chopped into pieces makes for quite a spine-chilling scene.

#2 Debra and Floyd - GTA V

While the others on this list probably had it coming, given how the underworld works, Debra and Floyd were two relatively normal people in the GTA series who didn't really need to die – except maybe to show players what a madman Trevor is.

Their deaths were particularly shocking because the scene started off pretty casually, or as casually as it was possible to be around Trevor. The protagonist asks the two to marry him because he was a sad man and had had a tough upbringing. Debra just flipped out and started yelling at both Trevor and Floyd to get out of the apartment.

When neither Trevor nor Floyd took a step back, Debra fished out a gun from a drawer and said she wasn't afraid to use it. From there, the scene escalated pretty quickly. The screen goes black. What the players see next leaves them paralyzed with shock. A ruffled Trevor and a cracked, blood-spattered window.

#1 Ricardo Diaz - VC

Perhaps no other character's death made players as furious as Ricardo Diaz's did. Though he did not meet a very tragic end, he did die rather suddenly. Tommy Vercetti and Lance shoot him in the face, right outside his office.