5 best GTA Online drift cars in 2022, ranked

GTA Online provides a lot of different vehicles and cars for players to choose from. Players love to hustle in the game and add different cars to their collection, including ones that can drift, especially since the Los Santos Tuners update.

Drifting is a driving technique where players intentionally oversteer while maintaining control and taking a corner in the game. While it’s a trick to be mastered, it’s also important to pick the right car to drift with ease. With that being said, let’s look at the top 5 cars available in GTA Online that make drifting easy.

5) Comet S2

At number five, it’s the famous Pfister Comet S2. It’s a 2-door sports car that was introduced in GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. Its design is heavily inspired by the real-life Porsche 911 (922).

When it comes to performance, the vehicle is powered by a flat-6 engine coupled to a 7-speed gearbox in the rear engine. Being a sports car by default, it has great acceleration and can reach great speeds.

The vehicle has excellent traction and does not cause much wheelspin. With the ideal number of upgrades available, it is a great car for drifting and can be purchased for $1,878,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

4) Warrener HKR

Next on the list is the Vulcar Warrener HKR. It’s a 2-door light pickup vehicle and was introduced in the game with the Los Santos Tuners update. The design of the car is based on a real-life Nissan/Datsun Sunny pick-up truck.

It is powered by an inline-4 engine with a 5-speed gearbox that powers the rear wheels. The vehicle has high acceleration capabilities and has good top speed for its class.

Since the vehicle is lightweight and has excellent braking, its handling is responsive enough to consider it for drifting. With the right set of upgrades, the vehicle can outperform other vehicles when it comes to drifting around corners with ease. It can be purchased for $1,260,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) Futo GTX

At number 3, it’s the Karin Futo GTX which is a 3-door compact sports liftback car. It was also introduced in GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. It has a classic design based on the real-life vintage Toyota Sprinter Trueno (1983-1987) liftback.

When it comes to performance, the vehicle is powered by a 4-cylinder engine bearing four throttle bodies. Its badging indicates that it has a 20-valve straight engine with a high-performance injection. The vehicle has good acceleration and speed and is recommended for anyone who wants to drift around corners with ease.

It can be purchased for $1,590,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos

2) Remus

Next on the list is Annis Remus, a 2-door sports coupe introduced in GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. Its overall design is inspired by the real-life vintage Nissan Silvia coupe (1988-1994).

The vehicle is powered by an Inline-4 engine which has 20 valves with a 5-speed gearbox in the front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. It has overall good acceleration and top speed.

The fact that it has great handling, which makes it noticeably stable, makes the vehicle one of the best choices for drifting. To make it a seamless experience, the suspension absorbs uneven terrain and bumps easily. Fans can purchase this vehicle for $1,370,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

1) Dinka RT 3000

At number 1, it is the Dinka RT3000 2-door roadster, which got introduced in GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. Its design is based on the real-life Honda S2000 roadster.

When it comes to performance, it is powered by an inline-4 engine with a 6-speed gearbox. The car packs good acceleration and can reach great top speed as well.

Even though the car has poor traction, it’s still one of the best vehicles for drifting due to its precise steering. The steering allows the players to point in which direction the car is moving. The vehicle’s characteristics make it easier for players to initiate a drift without any other inputs.

The Dinka RT3000 can be purchased for $1,715,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

To sum it up, GTA Online has introduced a lot of drift cars since the Los Santos Tuners update, which gives players plenty of options to choose from.

