5 best GTA San Andreas cheats for PS4 (2023)

Gamers have several great GTA San Andreas cheats to choose from in the PS4 port. Technically speaking, there are two versions of the game. One is the original title, and the other is the Definitive Edition. Everything shown below works for the classic game, except for one that doesn't work in the Definitive Edition. With that out of the way, it's worth mentioning that this article will include the PS4 cheats along with a brief description of what they do in GTA San Andreas.

The most valuable codes that practically every player can benefit from will be listed here.

Top five GTA San Andreas cheats to use on the PS4

5) Lock Wanted Level

Its effect is more noticeable once you do something that would normally attract cops' attention (Image via TGG)

PS4 Cheat Code: ◯, →, ◯, →, ←, ◻, △, ↑

Some players might get bored of cops harassing them for the slightest things in GTA San Andreas, so Lock Wanted Level is extremely useful for them. Basically, you will never get attention from law enforcement ever again while this code is active.

Lock Wanted Level allows players to explore other islands early, which is nice for those in the early stages of the game. Using this code is definitely more convenient than doing a few select missions where cops can never go after CJ.

4) Infinite Ammo

PS4 Cheat Code: L1, R1, ◻, R1, ←, R2, R1, ←, ◻, ↓, L1, L1

One of the most popular codes to use in GTA San Andreas is Infinite Ammo. As the name implies, CJ can shoot any weapon without ever worrying about running out of ammunition. The utility of this code makes it helpful in nearly every part of the game.

Normally, players would need to get 100% Completion to have a similar effect. Most gamers won't bother going for 100% Completion, which makes Infinite Ammo worth highlighting here.

3) Spawn Jetpack

PS4 Cheat Code: L1, L2, R1, R2, ↑, ↓, ←, →, L1, L2, R1, R2, ↑, ↓, ←, →

Spawn Jetpack is something that every GTA San Andreas player should know. Having the ability to create the most useful "vehicle" out of thin air is always valuable. The Jetpack can never break down like a car or plane, and its mobility is top-notch in this game.

You can get practically anywhere in GTA San Andreas with a Jetpack equipped to CJ. Other spawn vehicle codes can be helpful in some situations, but none could ever top Spawn Jetpack in terms of versatility.

2) Invincibility

PS4 Cheat Code: ↓, X, →, ←, →, R1, →, ↓, ↑, △

This code allows CJ to be invulnerable to most forms of damage. The only elements that can get the player Wasted are:

Explosions

Drowning

Fall damage

Police helicopter bullets

Being inside an exploding vehicle

Otherwise, nothing else will get CJ to die. Most missions become trivial with this code active, meaning it's undoubtedly one of the best for PS4 players to use. Anything that can get one Wasted is easy to avoid.

Note: This code doesn't work in the Definitive Edition.

1) Armor, Health, and $250,000

PS4 Cheat Code: R1, R2, L1, X, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

Any of these bonuses would be good on their own, but combining all three of them is god-tier. Armor and Health give CJ more survivability. The $250,000 is arguably the best aspect of this code since players can use that money on any purchase in GTA San Andreas.

If one wants to get all the safehouses, then using this cheat a few times is enough to do so. There aren't many moneymakers that give players more cash outright than perhaps gambling and even that requires some resetting.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Poll : 0 votes