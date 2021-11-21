5 best GTA Vice City cheats that players of the remastered Trilogy should try

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition from the remastered trilogy is one of the most vibrant games made by Rockstar. Vice City is based on the GTA version of Miami. The game features some intense action and some of the most iconic cheats in the franchise.

Rockstar Games has maintained the culture of including cheats in their games and this is visible especially in the GTA series. Many players remember these cheats and many cant wait to try them out in the game.

Here is a breakdown of best cheats that players should try upon launching the game.

5 best cheats of GTA Vice City that players of the remastered Trilogy should try

5) Rhino

Here is how the cheat code for spawning a tank in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:

PC: PANZER

PS4/5: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

XBOX One / Series X/S: B, B, L, B, B, B, L, White, R, Y, B, Y

The tank is one of the most ultimate weapons in the game to wreck havoc.

4) Light weapons

Here's how to use all Light Weapons Cheat in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:

PC: Thugstools

PS4/5: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

XBOX One / Series X/S: R, Black, L, Black, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

The weapons set 1 is one of the best ways to go on a killing spree to kill all the enemies in the game. This weapons of this cheat look amazing being used in the high graphics environment of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

3) Make cars fly

Here's how to use the cheat that makes all cars begin to fly in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:

PC: COMEFLYWITHME

PS4/5: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

XBOX One / Series X/S: Y, B, Y, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓

Using this cheat will cause cars to fly. Players can take advantage of this cheat to take a better look at the new graphics for the map of GTA Vice City.

2) Sabre Turbo

Here's how to use the cheat to spawn a Sabre Turbo in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:

PC: Gettherefast

PS4/5: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left

XBOX One / Series X/S: →, White, ↓, White, White, A, R, L, B, ←

The Sabre Turbo is one of the fastest vehicles in the game. Players can use the Sabre Turbo to drive around and explore the streets of GTA Vice City.

1) Love Fist Limo

Here's how to use the cheat to spawn a Love Fist in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:

PC: ROCKANDROLLCAR

PS4/5: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

XBOX One / Series X/S: Black, ↑, White, ←, ←, R, L, B, →

The Love Fist limo is one of the classiest way to drive around Vice City. Using this will let players travel in style and also see how the Definitive Edition of this super rare car looks.

Edited by Danyal Arabi