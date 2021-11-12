How to get a tank in GTA Vice City

The remastered trilogy of Grand Theft Auto includes a GTA Vice City game with all the nostalgia of the past.

The most fun some players have in Grand Theft Auto, especially in GTA Vice City, is going for a joyride in a tank. Not only can you crush people and cars while you cruise, you can just plain blow stuff up.

There are a handful of ways to obtain a tank, as well. You can steal one from the military, earn one by collecting packages, or put in a cheat code that drops a tank right at your feet.

The various methods to get a tank in GTA Vice City

Cheat code

A player driving a tank in GTA Vice City. (Image via Rockstar Games)

It has been confirmed that some cheat codes were removed from the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remasters, so it is unknown if the code works. It is certainly worth a try, though.

When playing GTA Vice City, players can enter the following button combo to spawn a tank — Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle. The corresponding buttons will need to be used if you have a different console.

6-Star Wanted Level

A player in GTA Vice City with a 6-Star wanted level. (Image via Rockstar Games)

A 6-Star wanted level in GTA Vice City will send the military after you. They have a Rhino tank that you can hijack and claim for your own. Just be careful, because it will be on a mission to kill you.

To get that 6-Star wanted level, you need to wreak havoc. Damaging property, eliminating citizens, and destroying any police presence that comes to try and stop you will be necessary.

Hidden Packages

A hidden package in GTA Vice City. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Collecting hidden packages in GTA Vice City is a tedious process. There are 100 of them that you will have to find throughout the map. Finding just 90 of them will spawn a tank at Fort Baxter Airbase.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There will be a handful of soldiers defending it that you will need to take out. Once you do, however, you can get into the tank and it will be yours for the taking. Hop in and drive off.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider