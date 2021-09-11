5 best helicopter missions in the GTA franchise

The GTA series is famous for its intricate missions. Some are packed with more action than others, while a few forever make their way into the hearts of players.

The writers at Rockstar Games spend hours thinking and making up these missions that are so much fun to complete. Missions involving helicopters are some of the most challenging and exciting, testing how skilled gamers are at flying a helicopter in the series.

Five most enjoyable GTA missions with helicopters

5) High Wire

This GTA Vice City Stories mission is given to the protagonist by kingpins Diego and Armando Mendez. The task involves stealing confiscated cargo containers back from the cops.

For this mission, Victor needs to get into a chopper and head towards the police compound. He must then steal the containers and drop them off at the cargo bay.

During the mission, players will receive a call from Diego saying that bikers are chasing him down. He then tells the protagonist that he needs to be saved by picking his car up with the helicopter magnet and taking him to safety.

4) The Bureau Raid (Roof Entry)

In this GTA 5 mission, Michael and Franklin need to break into the government facility to get the helicopter. Once they secure the vehicle, they need to fly to the jump zone from where they can land on the FIB building rooftop.

The next step is to make their way into the server room and hack the server terminal. After stealing the data, gamers need to make their way to the building's base as their helicopter gets destroyed by the FIB.

While descending the building, Michael and Franklin need to take out an army of FIB officers and take down a helicopter gunship. Users then need to get into their escape vehicle and flee the scene to Franklin's house.

3) Three's Company

This is the first mission in GTA 5, in which players need to control all three protagonists in the same task. Michael needs to extract Ferdinand Kerimov from the IAA Headquarters.

The first step is to take Dave to the warehouse, where they will meet Trevor and Franklin. In the next step, they must get into a helicopter and fly to the IAA Headquarters, where Michael will have to rappel down to where Kerimov is held hostage.

Franklin will then need to take out IAA Agents and rescue Ferdinand. To complete the mission, gamers need to fly back to El Burro Heights and drop off Ferdinand.

2) Paper Trail

This GTA 4 mission is given to Niko Bellic by the United Liberty Paper, and Niko needs to take down Eduard Borodin. The protagonist needs to get into a helicopter with Little Jacob and fly the plane to tail Borodin.

The UL Paper is conscious of civilians getting hurt, so players need to tail Eduard's helicopter until they reach over a water body before waiting for Jacob to take them down.

1) Misappropriation

This GTA San Andreas mission is given to CJ by Frank Tenpenny. In this mission, Carl needs to kill a few targets and collect the dossier that has evidence of Tenpenny's corrupt doings. CJ needs to head to Aldea Malvada to intercept the meeting and claim the dossier.

When he gets to Aldea Malvada, gamers need to kill all the enemies. After clearing out a few opponents, they need to case the enemy who fled with the documents in a helicopter.

The last step to the mission is to chase the fleeing enemy and take him out when he lands at the emerald isle and retrieve the dossier.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer