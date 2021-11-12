5 best-looking cars in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, as fans might have expected, features a number of great vehicles.

Not every great vehicle, however, manages to kill it in the looks department. Some are exceptionally fast, but look as if they have been pulled out of a 1800s movie. This article talks about 5 of the best looking cars from GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Top 5 best looking cars to use in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

5) The Bullet

The Bullet is arguably one of the most beautiful looking four-wheel drives in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Inspired by the 2004 Ford GT, not only does it leave many behind in the looks department, but it also makes a great case for itself on the fast-track.

4) The Banshee

The Banshee vehicles have been ruling the virtual world ever since they first hit the market and garnered a favorable response from players. Equipped with a number of cool features and incredibly sleek yet sturdy designs, they are basically the most raved-about vehicles in the franchise. Definitely a must-have in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

3) The Turismo

Boasting a sleek and elegant body, the Turismo makes for one heck of an addition to GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, given that it's the most popular car from GTA San Andreas. If there is one vehicle that knows how to rule the fast-track while turning heads wherever it goes, it's the The Turismo.

And while the vehicle is beyond impressive in every possible department, it is not exactly surprising, given that it takes after the Ferrari, one of the most famous and critically acclaimed vehicles of all time.

2) ZR-350

Another cool vehicle from GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition that players shouldn't miss out on in any case. As a highly customizable car, the ZR-350 can be brought to its perfect form in the game.

Based on the 1992-2002 version, it is perhaps one of the coolest cars in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

1) Infernus

The name of this car alone deserves a standing ovation, and unlike most assets in the game, it does not stray too far when it comes to practicality and versatility. The infernus is simply one of the best cars from GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Its looks speak for themselves.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul