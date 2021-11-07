5 vehicles from GTA Online that sell for the most money

Sometimes GTA Online players have to spend a lot of money to make a little bit of money.

Players can always sell vehicles that are no longer useful for one reason or another. Perhaps the players have found a better alternative they can use. Maybe they need some extra cash since everything in GTA Online is expensive. Selling back vehicles is an excellent way to get back some money.

This article will take a look at which vehicles sell at the highest price. Keep in mind that not every vehicle can be sold in GTA Online. For example, players cannot sell their Luxor Swift or Deluxe. Vehicles that can be sold over at Los Santos Customs. It will give back 60% of the original purchase.

These GTA Online vehicles fetch big bucks

5) Declasse Scramjet ($2,777,040)

Scramjets are a fun vehicle to use, given their modifications. Players can use jump boosts to launch themselves into the air. It even has an effective missile range for counteractive measures.

Of course, players can always sell their Scramjet if they need the money. Like most vehicles on this list, players will receive a few million dollars. The Scramjet is currently ranked fifth in terms of vehicle resale prices.

4) Imponte Deluxo ($2,832,900)

After several years, the Deluxo remains a viable car for GTA Online. It's a high-speed vehicle that can switch between the ground and the skies. However, players may want to sell it if they already have the Ocelot Stromberg.

GTA Online players can get a few million back if they sell the Deluxo. $2,832,900 is nothing to sneeze at whatsoever, especially if players need to restock supplies. Three million dollars is a lot of money to have on the side.

3) V-65 Molotok ($2,872,800)

The rest of this list mainly occupies flying vehicles. GTA Online has several types of expensive aircraft, which can be sold for millions. One of them is the V-65 Molotok, which is a powerful fighter jet.

It's a very reliable vehicle for air combat, given its speedy missiles and agile performance. Players should only sell it if they want to get a Hydra instead.

2) Mammoth Tula ($3,104,100)

GTA Online players will lay waste to entire battlefields with this bomber plane. Its destructive capabilities are quite impressive by this game's standards. However, it requires another player to use its counterdefense measures.

If the player no longer has a reliable ally, they can always sell this bomber plane. $3,104,100 is a ridiculous amount of money in GTA Online.

1) RM-10 Bombushka ($3,551,100)

Most players will regret buying the RM-10 Bombushka. This large aircraft takes up too much space in the hangar. That is the least of its worries, however, as the plane is too slow to fly. GTA Online players can't even perform a simple barrel roll. It's an easy target for other players in the lobby.

Worst of all, it lacks any defensive properties to survive potential attacks. GTA Online players can blow up the Bombushka very easily. Its performance does not justify its price tag, so players will often sell it out of regret. At least they can get back $3,551,100 for all their efforts.

