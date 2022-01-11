5 best missions in GTA Online as of 2022

Unlike Story Mode, the most popular way to earn money in GTA Online is through heists, not story missions. Beginners of the game, however, must resort to grinding out on missions before they're ready to take on heists.

The game provides several lucrative and simple tasks, known in-game as contact missions. These don't take long to complete, though they can become monotonous after a while.

This article ranks 5 of the best missions in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

GTA Online: Some of the best missions for grinding in 2022

5) Diamonds are for Trevor

This is a simple mission where players must steal some diamonds and bring them back to Trevor. The mission serves as a prequel to the events of GTA 5, where Trevor starts a war with the O'Neil brothers and the Lost MC.

Merryweather guards protect the diamonds, equipped with Advanced Rifles. Players need to get the diamonds on a boat and escape the pursuing Merryweather backup while keeping the boat intact.

4) Sightseer

Contact missions aren't the only way to level up in GTA Online. VIP Work provides simple and lucrative jobs that players can partake in for some extra cash. Sightseer is one of the easiest VIP jobs in GTA Online, as well as one of the most lucrative.

In this mission, the VIP/CEO will use the SecuroServ app to locate and recover specific packages. The player may earn $25,000 if they complete the mission, which is higher than most low-level contact missions.

3) Blow Up

Blow Up is a simple and enjoyable mission given by Simeon Yetarian in which players must blow up a few cars owned by a rival dealership. The most enjoyable aspect of this mission is deciding how to destroy the cars.

One of the most entertaining ways to do this is to light them on fire with a gasoline can. They can also be driven to the nearby gas station, though this is a much more time-consuming process. Finally, explosives are the quickest way to accomplish this mission.

2) Pier Pressure

Pier Pressure is often considered the best mission for beginners in the game, but not only because of how easy it is. Players often take advantage of the 'no wanted level' perk provided during this mission to increase their strength stat.

Players can complete the mission by repeatedly hitting the respawning NPCs on the beach. The mission itself is a decent way to earn money when the player is low-ranked.

1) Trash Talk

Trash Talk, when completed, grants $50,000 to players. However, unlocking it is rather difficult. It is the last contact mission to be unlocked in the game, and hence, beginners can't get access to it. However, it's a simple mission where players must blow up several garbage trucks.

