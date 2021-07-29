5 best off-road vehicles to buy in GTA Online in 2021

From insanely powerful off-road trucks to incredibly fast road cars, GTA Online features a diverse assortment of vehicles, each more impressive than the other.

While the popularity of lightning-fast road vehicles is absolutely unparalleled in GTA Online, off-road vehicles are incredibly useful in their own right and deserve a lot more hype than they receive.

This article takes a look at 5 of the most popular off-road vehicles featured in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views

5 vehicles every player should own in GTA Online in 2021

#5 BF Bifta

Boasting a dune buggy-like style, the BF Bifta always makes a great case for itself. It performs exceptionally well off the streets and on off-road terrains. Its top speed and acceleration is decent enough for an off-road vehicle, though, admittedly, the Bifta is not known for its handling, which frankly would give even the most skilled drivers a tough time.

While the open bodywork of the vehicle makes the player vulnerable to gunfire, the Bifta can be used to escape the cops as well as off-road racing. It is, despite its shortcomings, one of the best off-road vehicles in GTA Online.

#4 BF Ramp Buggy

Few things are as satisfying in GTA Online as sending NPC vehicles flipping through the air. Equipped with a bulky body and intimidating frame, the Ramp Buggy, as the name might imply, is an absolute pro at ramming small vehicles out of the way and causing a rampage in an online session.

It is recorded at a top speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h), which is, while no speed-breaker, incredibly impressive for an off-road vehicle. The vehicle also handles exceptionally well, barely requiring any input from the driver. All in all, the Ramp Buggy is a must-have in GTA Online.

#3 Camis Kamacho

This adept off-roader with high torque and excellent top speed needs no introduction in GTA Online. It is, without a doubt, one of the most remarkable vehicles featured in GTA Online. Not only does it handle incredibly well but also performs exceptionally well, and considering that's all coming from an off-road vehicle, it deserves a lot more credit for its efficiency than it gets.

#2 Coil Brawler

Recorded at a top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h), the Coil Brawler is one of the fastest off-road vehicles in GTA Online. This no-nonsense vehicle features excellent acceleration, nimble handling and exceptional overall performance. If there's one off-road vehicle players shouldn't miss out on, it's the Coil Brawler.

#1 Nagasaki BF400

BF400 was added to GTA Online as part of the 1.35 Cunning Stunts update and has been a fan-favourite ever since.

Recorded at a top speed of $137 mph, the BF400 is incredibly fast for an off-road vehicle. It also boasts butter-smooth handling and quick acceleration.

The BF400 is arguably one of the best off-road bikes in GTA Online. It can be purchased from Southern S.A Super Autos for $95,000 and customized to perfection at Los Santos Customs.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod