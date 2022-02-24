5 best PS5 games to play before GTA 6 arrives

GTA 6 hopefuls have been awaiting the newest game in the series for many years now, and thankfully the wait is getting shorter. However, fans of the game still have some time to wait and may need something to play when they are not glued to GTA Online.

Fortunately, since the release of the PS5, the number of immersive and stunning games that have come out should be able to keep gamers entertained for the next year or two.

This article will list out five amazing games available on the PS5 that GTA fans can play while they wait for GTA 6.

5 games players can try while they wait for GTA 6

The video above showcases a wide selection of PS5 games that players should try out in 2022.

Below are five games that readers can play to keep themselves entertained until the release of GTA 6.

5) Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 was released in 2019 and is the fourth entry in the series, following Borderlands 2 which came out in 2012. Much like fans of GTA, fans of this game had a long few years to wait until they received their newest edition of their favorite game.

Borderlands 3 fans will confirm that it was worth the wait. This futuristic first-person shooter is everything that action-adventure gaming fans love. It is a brilliant game to try out in 2022 while waiting for more news on GTA 6.

4) Just Cause 4

Just Cause 4 is the fourth edition of the adrenaline-fueled series of action games. It was released in 2018 and has won awards for both design and technical achievements. GTA fans will find that this game looks and plays just as well .

With much since the first Just Cause (released in 2006), the franchise has grown in popularity and the quality of the games keeps improving like that of GTA.

3) Far Cry 6

The Ubisoft Far Cry franchise has risen to great success over the years, selling millions of copies of the game worldwide. Much like the GTA games, it has an open-world setting where players are left to their own devices to survive and prosper (while following a relevant storyline).

Far Cry 6 was well received, and despite some gamers feeling the storyline lacked substance, the gameplay in Solo, Co-Op, and Multiplayer will certainly keep GTA fans busy and entertained until GTA 6 is finally released.

2) Hitman 3

The Hitman games from IO Interactive are some of the most popular games on any console. Now with the PS5, the newest game in the series can be enjoyed in stunning 4K resolution, and players can explore vast new cityscapes all over the world.

The first game in the Hitman series was published by Eidos Interactive in 2000, and it has garnered a huge fanbase in the years since. The universe is similar to that of GTA in the sense that players thrive in a criminal world and experience the life of the hitman as they progress through the series. GTA 6 hopefuls willl definitely enjoy playing the newest edition of the game on the PS5 while they wait.

1) Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhala, released in 2020, is the 12th installment in the series and was ready for PS5 gamers when they first received their new consoles. Fans of the series love its open-world landscapes, storylines, and impressive game mechanics.

The latest in the Ubisoft franchise, the game has won numerous awards and was even nominated for Game of the Year in 2021. If fans waiting for GTA 6 on the PS5 need something epic to occupy themselves with until the release date, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the game for them.

Edited by Siddharth Satish