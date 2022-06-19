5 best radio stations in GTA 5 and GTA Online

GTA 5 has the most extensive soundtrack of any of the franchise's games to date, and there's even a separate album dedicated to its extensive and varied background score. GTA 5 has featured music from major artists such as Backstreet Boys, Gorillaz, Dr. Dre, and a slew of others.

Most radio stations have been hosted by renowned celebrities, including musician Kenny Loggins and actor Cara Delevingne, among others. Since the game's initial release in 2013, radio stations have also been updated with fresh new tracks, which is especially noticeable in GTA Online.

This article ranks the 5 best in-game radio stations based on fan feedback over time.

Some of the best radio stations in GTA 5 and its online counterpart, ranked

5) Radio Los Santos

Radio Los Santos is the only one in the game that has been carried over from the 3D Universe. The station plays modern hip-hop in both games (San Andreas takes place in 1992, while GTA 5 is set in 2013). While San Andreas focuses solely on West Coast musicians, GTA 5 includes rappers from all over the United States.

Radio Los Santos is hosted by Big Boy, a voice actor and radio host who also played Big Bear in San Andreas, and is one of the preferred radio stations for Franklin and Lamar.

It's no surprise that this station is regarded so highly by gamers because it frequently plays tracks by hip-hop giants like Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott. With regular updates to GTA Online, the station sees new tracks from time-to-time.

4) West Coast Classics

West Coast Classics features musicians like Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre. It is the go-to spot for lovers of old-school hip-hop from the 80s and 90s and is perfect for players looking to revive the San Andreas nostalgia in the HD Universe rendition of Los Santos.

Just like Radio Los Santos, West Coast Classics has also been updated with new tracks in GTA Online. Tracks like "Appetite for Destruction," "The Next Episode," and "1st of the Month," are just a handful of the many popular songs in the station's repertoire.

DJ Pooh is the station's host and also a rapper/record producer, and he hand-selected the station's entire playlist.

3) Channel X

Channel X is the definitive radio station for punk rock fanatics. It plays a steady stream of hardcore punk music from artists like Adolescents, Descendents and Black Flag.

This channel embodies the feeling of playing as Trevor in the game; besides, it's also his preferred radio station. Keith Morris hosts the station and he is the current lead vocalist of Off! and a former member of Black Flag and Circle Jerks.

2) Non-Stop-Pop FM

Non-Stop-Pop FM, as its name suggests, plays a continual stream of hit music from the 1980s to 2013. This station broadcasts some of the greatest pop singles from the last four decades, with songs like "Feel Good Inc" and "Promises, Promises."

Non-Stop-Pop FM never disappoints when it comes to outstanding music, with a playlist that includes Gorillaz, Duran Duran, and Hall & Oates. The station is hosted by popular actress Cara Delevingne.

1) Los Santos Rock Radio

Kenny Loggins hosts the station and adds his singing voice to its commercial. Los Santos Rock Radio appears to be based around a cruise or boating trip. This is most likely a reference to the yacht rock genre played by Loggins, Michael McDonald, and Robbie Dupree.

Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Patrick McReary all prefer to listen to this station. Hours of vintage rock from legends like Def Leppard, Foreigner, Phil Collins, and more are broadcast on Los Santos Rock Radio.

Whether it's a leisurely drive around Los Santos or escaping the cops after a daring heist, Los Santos Rock Radio seems to have a track for every situation.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

