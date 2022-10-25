5 best rusty car builds in GTA Online today

If GTA Online players want to try something different, perhaps they should look into rusty car builds. Everybody wants a classy sports car with a shiny coat of paint. However, they are a dime and a dozen in GTA Online.

Some vehicles can be made to look as naturally worn out as possible. Whether it's removable parts or corroded body work, these rust buckets will stick out like a sore thumb.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online players should look into the following rusty car builds

5) Bravado Rat-Loader

This ramshackle vehicle only costs $6,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Alternatively, players can also randomly find it on the streets.

Either way, the Rat-Loader is a great starting point for rusty car builds. GTA Online players should definitely keep the stock truck bed for decorative purposes. They can even remove the hood and grille.

Overall, the Rat-Loader performs exactly how it looks, giving it a sense of gritty realism. It's not competitive by any means, but it's not supposed to be. Perhaps the player can store it somewhere in a countryside garage.

4) Declasse Yosemite

GTA Online players can find this pick-up truck at either Benny's Original Motor Works or Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The Yosemite is worth a grand total of $485,000. Players should make sure to give it a rusty livery. There are several to choose from, such as Flywheels Shop Truck for only $25,650.

Despite its dilapidated appearance, the Yosemite is a surprisingly good vehicle to drive around. It's fast acceleration is among the best in the muscle class. With that said, this heavy truck is best used for off-road adventures in Blaine County.

3) Western Rat Bike

MC Presidents can have their own version of the Harley Davidson KKF 14. They just need to have $48,000 on hand when they visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

The Rat Bike may seem like scrap yard material, but it has a really good top speed of 123.50 miles per hour, according to Broughy1322. Unfortunately, it also suffers from a poor turning radius, just like its Wolfsbane counterpart.

There is a notable glitch in GTA Online where a player can install a larger rim on the rear wheel. It will give the bike a massive speed boost whenever it does a wheelie on the road. Players should definitely keep that in mind if they want to go fast in a straight line.

2) RUNE Cheburek

With a cardboard build and rusted paint job, the Cheburek is among the cheapest looking cars in the game. However, the price tag suggests otherwise, since it costs $145,000 in Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Nonetheless, this hunk of junk has very responsive handling, despite the rattling noise from the engines. GTA Online players won't have any trouble driving it around the San Andreas map. They can even power slide under specific conditions.

1) Stanley Tractor

GTA Online players should consider this rusty vehicle as nothing more than a reward for bragging rights. It can only be unlocked by getting a sponsorship tier of 1,000 in the Arena War career mode.

With a top speed of 28.50 miles per hour, players won't be getting anywhere in time. The tractor is practically a joke vehicle, but as long as one is in on it, then it's good for a few laughs.

In terms of rusty car builds, this might be a shining example in GTA Online. This farming vehicle couldn't be any more worn out.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes