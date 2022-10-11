Why GTA Online players should get the RUNE Cheburek

The RUNE Cheburek is a very underrated sports classic in GTA Online, yet players shouldn't overlook it. Based on the Lada Classic lineup, this car evokes a sense of nostalgia in post-Soviet countries.

From now until October 12, the Cheburek will be on sale at a 50% discount. Even if GTA Online players don't want to buy it right now, it's something they should definitely keep in mind for the future.

The Cheburek is a surprisingly good vehicle that gives players a lot for very little. Despite the simplistic design, GTA Online players will get their money's worth from the cheap price tag. Here's a quick look at why one should consider it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Several years after its release, the RUNE Cheburek is still a good vehicle in GTA Online

It's very affordable

Needless to say, modern vehicles are overpriced in GTA Online. They regularly cost a million dollars at the bare minimum. Sometimes a player might miss out on a really cool vehicle, simply because they cannot afford it. To put this into perspective, some cars are more expensive than properties.

However, the Cheburek is a rare exception to this rule. The sports classic is only worth a measly $145,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Of course, GTA Online players may want to fully upgrade this vehicle, whether it's the race brakes or the faster engine. At most, one will have to pay anywhere between $200,000 to $300,000. The Cheburek is a very cost-effective vehicle that will save players a lot of money.

The performance really stands out

When fully upgraded, the Cheburek will reach top speeds of 108.75 miles per hour. This is according to GTA Online vehicle expert Broughy1322. It's not the fastest sports classic, but it makes up for it with buttery smooth handling. Players can make the sharpest turns with minimal input.

The Cheburek is also very good at power sliding in this game. It has a very reliable suspension and will stay firmly on the ground. Performance modifications will only make it better in that regard.

With that said, it's a very small and lightweight car, which means it doesn't have much power when pushing other vehicles. Of course, GTA Online players shouldn't be using it for that very purpose.

It has really good customization features

The Cheburek is a very retro car, which means the customization features have several callbacks to its time period. For instance, players can make it look rusted or they can add a Crimson Star livery to invoke the Soviet era.

Of course, the most noteworthy custom parts are the cardboard pieces. Whether it's the bumpers or the spoilers, players will have the cheapest looking vehicle in the game. However, that's part of what makes it fun in the first place. There aren't many vehicles quite like the Cheburek.

Final verdict

The Cheburek has surprisingly good performance stats despite a ridiculously low price tag. It also has really good customization features that make it special. Players will find a lot of mileage in this sports classic, so they should consider giving it a look at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Even beginner players will likely be able to afford this vehicle, especially if they collect special weekly bonuses.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

