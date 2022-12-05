5 best snow cars to buy ahead of the GTA Online winter DLC

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is all set to introduce a new range of cars in the weeks to come. As the holiday season draws closer, a new DLC is expected to launch later this month, where the entire GTA Online map will likely be filled with snow as it usually does each winter.

While most existing vehicles are able to tackle the map's slippery, snow-filled streets, maneuvering them can sometimes be challenging. Hence, this article lists five of the best cars to own this winter in GTA Online.

The best cars to drive in the snow in GTA Online

5) Vapid Trophy Truck

Perfect in the snow, the Trophy Truck is fast and handles well under harsh winter conditions. The two-seater vehicle comes with a five-speed gearbox and all-wheel drive.

The truck costs $550,000 and combines excellent handling, speed, and acceleration although the braking is mediocre.

4) Canis Kamacho

The Kamacho is an off-road vehicle that can scale snowy mountains and handle rough terrain with ease. The design of the car is based on the Jeep Crew Chief 715 Concept and can be purchased from Southern Super Autos for GTA $345,000. The vehicle is also available without its top.

If fully upgraded, it can attain a top speed of up to 116.75 mph. The four-seater features a five-speed gearbox and all-wheel drive. With excellent handling, acceleration, and speed, the Kamacho is one of the best off-road racers on snowy roads.

3) Benefactor Dubsta 6x6

Another off-roader, the Dubsta 6x6 by Benefactor, is also fairly quick off the line and has decent handling, although the brakes do disappoint. With six wheels, the SUV stays planted firmly on the road and is a favorite during the game's snowy winter. The car costs GTA$249,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

The six-seater Dubsta has a six-speed gearbox and all-wheel drive. It can touch speeds of up to 103.25 mph and has a lap time of 1:16.011 after it has been fully upgraded. It's not the fastest in the game but it is a good option to drive around on snowy roads.

2) Ocelot Stromberg

For players who wish to play Santa and go sledding in the snow, the Ocelot Stromberg is one of the best options. It's an expensive vehicle priced at $3,185,350 in-game currency and can be purchased from the Warstock Cache & Carry. The car's best feature is its ability to drive underwater when in submersible mode.

The same mode can be used in snow-capped mountains. When competing with friends, players can have someone lift the car using a cargo bob, then have it dropped on top of a snow-covered mountain before sledding downhill.

1) Bravado Sasquatch

One of the best vehicles to take in the snow is the Sasquatch. With Arena War upgrades, the Sasquatch is also capable of taking down other cars and griefers. The amount of power this vehicle has is incredible as it can plow through literally any vehicle.

The vehicle's ability to jump, boost or shunt boost adds to its fun factor, and it does an excellent job in both the city and off-road. The vehicle costs GTA $1,530,875 and comes with a three-speed gearbox and an all-wheel drivetrain. Again, it isn't all that quick, but it is meant to tackle the harshest road conditions while wreaking havoc along the way.

