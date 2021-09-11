5 of the best sports cars from GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners

GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners boasts some of the best sports cars in recent memory. From the Dominator ASP to the Calico GTF, these vehicles excel in handling, acceleration, and top speed.

Players can head over to Southern San Andreas Super Autos to buy the best sports cars from Los Santos Tuners. The only downside is how expensive they are. However, that's a price that most players are willing to pay.

Note: All of the top speeds listed in this article were recorded by YouTuber Broughy1322.

Top 5 sports cars that players should check out in GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners

5) Pfister Growler

GTA Online players can get their hands on the Pfister Growler for $1,627,000. The car is based on the Porsche 718 Cayman and is one of the classiest vehicles in the game.

The Pfister Growler is well balanced across the board, maintaining good speed and acceleration. Players will find it similar to the Comet S2. However, this one is slightly cheaper to buy.

4) Annis Remus

The Annis Remus is one of the cheapest vehicles in Los Santos Tuners. GTA Online players can get the vehicle for only $1,370,000.

With good stats and maxed traction, the Annis Remus can handle itself in most situations. Its main weakness is its tendency to spin out of control.

Regardless, the Annis Remus is perfectly suitable for most street races in the game.

3) Pfister Comet S2

The Pfister Comet S2 is a little expensive as it costs $1,878,000. Nonetheless, it performs well in street races and offers good braking power, along with top speed and acceleration.

Handling is another one of its strengths. It can keep up with the vast majority of vehicles from Los Santos Tuners.

Having said that, GTA Online players should be careful when making S-curves with the Pfister Comet S2. Due to the pendulum effect, the vehicle may swerve back and forth.

2) Vapid Dominator ASP

The Vapid Dominator ASP is known for its traction. GTA Online players can easily control it without any problems. The vehicle can be purchased for the price of $1,775,000.

Despite its status as a muscle car, the Vapid Dominator ASP has a decent cornering ability. Its handling is second only to its acceleration.

The biggest drawback of the Vapid Dominator ASP is its braking. Players should try to release the brakes right before they accelerate. This should help straighten them out.

1) Karin Calico GTF

The Karin Calico GTF stands out as a premier vehicle in GTA Online. It was part of the original selection for Los Santos Tuners. The vehicle can be purchased for $1,995,000.

The Karin Calico GTF boasts a top speed of 121.50 miles per hour. Its excellent handling allows it to make the tightest of turns.

This sports car is one of the better performers from GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners.

