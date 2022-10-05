5 of the best things to do solo in GTA Online

Solo players have no shortage of content that they can do in GTA Online. Anything included here will be possible for even the most introverted of players. Of course, the content shown here could also be done with friends if one doesn't want to play solo all the time.

Either way, it's worth checking out these five recommendations if one wishes to play GTA Online alone any time soon.

Note: These entries range from good moneymakers to random activities.

Five great things that you can do solo in GTA Online

1) The Cayo Perico Heist

It's an easy heist to do (Image via Rockstar Games)

Let's start with the most obvious suggestion. The most notable limitation of all but one heist in GTA Online is that players need teammates. The Cayo Perico Heist is the sole exception. Unsurprisingly, it's one of the most popular moneymakers of all time.

There is only one requirement to get started: to own a Kosatka. Past that, it's easy to do The Cayo Perico Heist, from its setup missions to its finale in almost an hour (not accounting for any potential Heist Replay Glitches).

At worst, solo players can get nearly $1,000,000 per successful Cayo Perico Heist finale.

2) Run a business

Nightclub Sell Missions are easy to do alone (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although businesses are often associated with Organizations, one can run an Organization solo. In fact, most businesses have something that can be done by one's self. This includes:

Source Missions

Sell Missions

Collecting any passive income

The Cayo Perico Heist has a cooldown that lasts for a few hours before players can attempt it again by normal means. That's why some may wish to engage in various businesses to earn money as time passes.

3) AFKing

A good way for solo players to AFK in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are several ways to AFK in GTA Online, but the most efficient one involves the Nightclub's garage. It might sound counterintuitive to AFK in an online multiplayer game, but this option is a terrific choice for anybody who wishes to make money passively via:

Nightclubs

Arcades

Agencies

These businesses give players money based on how much real-life time passes. Solo enthusiasts can also make a good buck by AFKing. It doesn't matter who else is in the lobby. All players have to do is execute one of the game's several AFK options (like looking at the Nightclub garage screen) and just wait several hours.

The main limitation is that they must have a good internet connection to AFK for a long time.

4) Get collectibles

GTA Online has an absurd number of collectibles to obtain, including:

Action Figures (100)

Buried Stashes (2 Daily)

Hidden Caches (10 Daily)

Junk Energy Skydives (10 Daily)

LD Organics Product (100)

Playing Cards (54)

Shipwreck (1 Daily)

Signal Jammers (50)

Treasure Chests (2 Daily)

Weapon Components (5)

That's a ton of content for solo players to do. It's advised to search for all of these collectibles in a private session to avoid any potential griefers.

5) Customize vehicles and drive around Los Santos

It's okay if the vehicle looks silly (Image via @OhhCurly__)

Not everything in GTA Online needs to have a purpose. Sometimes, just goofing off and testing one's vehicle can be fun for solo players. This game has several hundred vehicles, most of which have a plethora of customization options.

One can always buy the best vehicles and test drive them to prepare themselves for a race. Alternatively, they can buy a car and customize it to resemble something they see in a movie, show, or video game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

