5 of the best vehicles to purchase in GTA Online

In a game like GTA Online, some vehicles are bound to be more beneficial than others.

There are a few categories to consider when it comes to "must own" vehicles. The first one is for good options when it comes to PVP. If it can destroy other players, then it has a genuine niche worth respecting. The second category is related to missions (and if the vehicle is mandatory for them).

Finally, GTA Online players should consider mobility. The GTA Online map is gargantuan at times. Hence, one needs to travel between various points quickly and efficiently.

Five amazing vehicles to purchase in GTA Online

5) Terrorbyte

The Terrorbyte (Image via Rockstar Games)

A vehicle that helps upgrade the Oppressor Mk II is automatically a must-have option. Fortunately, it still has uses outside of that niche. It is an armored vehicle that can take well over 30 direct rocket hits and still survive.

The Terrorbyte is also used in Paige Harris' missions, along with other businesses. Overall, it is a valuable vehicle in GTA Online.

4) Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Buzzard Attack Chopper (Image via Rockstar Games)

CEOs should know how valuable the Buzzard Attack Chopper is in GTA Online. Mobility is one of the most crucial aspects of a vehicle in GTA Online, and the Buzzard Attack Chopper comes in loaded on that front.

Players can spawn it instantly, and it works wonderfully as a backup vehicle.

3) Kosatka

The Kosatka (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not every vehicle needs to be useful in freemode to be worth purchasing. In the Kosatka's case, it's mandatory to buy it if the player wishes to do the Cayo Perico Heist. Considering that the heist is a top-tier moneymaker, it single-handedly makes the Kosatka worth the investment.

It costs $2.2 million at minimum. However, it's a prudent purchase given that players will make their money's worth out of it. Other vehicles primarily focus on PVP aspects or alternative minor niches, but the Kosatka's role is genuine.

2) Toreador

The Toreador (Image via Rockstar Games)

There aren't many vehicles more useful and versatile than the Pegassi Toreador. It's a fast, weaponized car that can dominate freemode PVP. Its missiles and booster ability make its offensive capabilities highly potent. Apart from that, it has more armor than the Oppressor Mk II.

It is also one of the best vehicles to take underwater. Unlike the Kosatka, the Toreador has far more niches in general PVP settings. Not to mention, its faster speed makes it more useful for traveling underwater.

1) Oppressor Mk II

The Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

As hated as the Oppressor Mk II is, there is no denying its practical use in GTA Online. Other than being a potent weaponized vehicle, the Oppressor Mk II is known for being highly mobile. It can get a player to virtually any relevant location in GTA Online.

It flies and handles excellently, and there aren't many vehicles that can outdo its performance in the sky. Of course, its infamous nature as a weaponized vehicle exists for a reason.

Its offensive capabilities are nearly unmatched. The Oppressor Mk II dominates freemode and is worth every dollar in GTA Online.

With a vast array of vehicles, GTA Online has spoilt players for choices. However, one must be prudent and consider their options before making a decision. All of the vehicles listed above are exceptional in their own regard.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul