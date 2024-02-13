5 biggest differences between GTA 3 and GTA San Andreas on Netflix

The Netflix GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was a major hit for several reasons. While some fans were in awe of the natural lighting that the game offers, others were impressed by the quality of the gameplay that closely resembles the original work. However, there are some significant differences between the Netflix version of GTA 3 and San Andreas.

Even after the overhaul that the company has provided to both titles, some differences are quite apparent. This has been the case with the vanilla titles as well as the Definitive Edition. This article will highlight five key differences that one will notice while playing both these titles on their mobile phones.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 key differences between the Netflix version of GTA 3 and GTA San Andreas

1) Features and gameplay mechanics

While it is apparent that there will be massive differences between the number and quality of features and gameplay mechanics between GTA San Andreas and GTA 3, it becomes much more clear when playing them on mobile and simultaneously.

While GTA San Andreas players can swim, use a jet pack to fly, and go to the gym to modify CJ's body, Grand Theft Auto 3 lacks these features. While it was the first title in the series to use 3-D graphics and character models, players will feel a distinct lack of complex features in the game.

2) Graphics and character models

The next big difference that most players will notice between the two titles is the graphics and character models. Compared to the original titles, the Netflix version redid the character models to make them look better and more modern. Since they tried to keep the natural lighting of the game as close to the original as possible, players will feel a difference between Grand Theft Auto 3 and San Andreas.

This is one of the big differences between Netflix San Andreas and Vice City as well. So, while Grand Theft Auto 3 looks better than before, it still feels comparatively outdated, as some of the character models look weird and cartoonish.

On the other hand, San Andreas has flourished after the makeover and is way better than Grand Theft Auto 3 in this department.

3) The story structure

Story is another aspect of video games that keeps players interested in the long run. Fans will instantly notice a vast difference between the storytelling of San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto 3 as one takes them on a journey of hardship, loss, and eventual success, while the other feels lost and without a direction, with Claude following a vague goal of getting revenge.

While GTA 3 did introduce several revolutionary things to the series, its story pales in comparison to San Andreas. The latter makes players relate to CJ and feel his struggle and helplessness throughout the gameplay. Claude, on the other hand, does not feel relatable, and the main plot does not hold much depth. This can be felt through missions like Green Sabre and End of the Line.

4) Music and Radio Stations

While there are several features in San Andreas that fans would love to see once again in the series, they wholeheartedly want Rockstar Games to bring back the songs from the game. It is also another major difference between it and Grand Theft Auto 3.

While there is no denying that the latter has some really nice tunes, the San Andreas collection is much bigger and more interesting, with 120+ songs compared to the 60 songs playlist of Grand Theft Auto 3. It has bangers like Check Yo Self by Ice Cube and Deep Cover by Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

While some of the songs are missing from the Definitive Edition like Runnin’ Down a Dream by Tom Petty and I Don’t Give a F**** by 2Pac feat. Pogo, due to licensing issues, San Andreas' playlist is still far better.

5) The size of the map

While the vast map of San Andreas has tons of amazing missions that fans would love GTA 6 to recreate, Grand Theft Auto 3 pales in comparison. While the latter was the first to use 3-D graphics for everything in the game, there is a huge difference in the overall size of the map between both games.

While San Andreas's map is around 38.2 km square, Grand Theft Auto 3 is only 8.12 km square. This is a significant difference that is felt on the Netflix version of the game on mobile devices as well, more so because Netflix has fixed some of the existing issues and improved the graphics.

Now, this is understandable since GTA 3 was more of an experiment for the studio that paid off and paved the way for other titles like San Andreas to be what they are. However, the massive difference between the size as well as the number of locations that one can explore is there and will remain so in the future as well.

