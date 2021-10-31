5 cars from GTA San Andreas that will be more fun to drive in the remastered GTA Trilogy

GTA San Andreas has some very iconic cars in the game. The original game had 212 vehicles, and players can't wait to see the vehicles in action in the remaster. Graphical Enhancements in the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas will give many cars a new look.

Rockstar has also worked on the controls of the games, making the driving controls much better in the remasters. For all the car fanatics who play GTA San Andreas, this article breaks down all the cars that will be more fun to drive in the remaster of the game.

Top 5 GTA San Andreas cars that will be more fun to drive in the remastered GTA Trilogy

5) SuperGT

The SuperGT is a sports car and grand tourer featured in GTA San Andreas. The car is based on the 1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT and 1990-2000 Nissan 300 ZX Z32. Being one of the fastest cars in the game, it looks like a machine that says speed. With a top speed of 143 mph, very few cars can compete against this one. With the remasters around the corner, this car will be one of the rides that players will want to drive around.

4) Bullet

The Bullet is one of the most beautiful cars in the game. Many players love the vehicle as it is based on the legendary 2004 Ford GT40. The car has one of the best handling in the game and is recorded to be the third-fastest car. The car is enjoyable to drive around curvy roads as well as in a drag race. The Bullet will be the first car to drive for many players when they launch GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

3) Cheetah

The Cheetah is one of the most sought-out cars in GTA San Andreas. The car is based on the iconic Ferrari Testarossa. The car is a mid-engine supercar that is recognized as one of the fastest cars in the game. Although the car is extremely fast with a top speed of 143mph, it handles like a dream. Many players can't wait to get behind the wheel in this car in the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas.

2) Turismo

The Turismo is one of the most badass-looking cars in GTA San Andreas. The car is based on the Ferrari F40 and is the second-fastest car in the game. The car has some of the best handling seen in the game, making it one of the most fun cars to drive. With the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition release coming soon, this car is one that many players will rush to get into.

1) Infernus

The infamous Infernus is by far the fastest car in the game. The vehicle has a top speed of 150mph and can often be found around the posh area of Las Venturas. The car is inspired by the Honda NSX and is one of the most wanted JDM cars in the game. Many players can't wait to drive the fastest car in San Andreas in the game's Definitive Edition.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar