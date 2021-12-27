5 cheapest cars in GTA Online The Contract update

The Contract brings a total of 16 new vehicles to GTA Online, several of which are set to be drip fed over the coming weeks. The Agency building that players must purchase to play the DLC is quite expensive, and as a result, most of them are left with little money for anything else.

However, some of the cheaper vehicles from this update are worth considering, as they come with several benefits. Here's a look at the cheapest cars from The Contract, ranked according to their price in GTA Online.

GTA Online The Contract DLC: 5 of the least expensive vehicles

5) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec - $1,710,000

Arguably one of the best cars from The Contract update, the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec hasn't been released as of now. The Patriot has been a symbolic car throughout the GTA series that portrays the Hummer line of vehicles.

The Mil-Spec Patriot is the first car in the HD Universe to be a direct counterpart to the Humvee. It is going to be an armored vehicle that can also be weaponized with Imani tech modifications.

4) Enus Jubilee - $1,650,000

There's nothing extraordinary about the Jubilee in GTA Online, except the fact that it's the first car in the game to be based on a Rolls Royce luxury SUV. Luxury SUVs in general aren't new to the game, and hence, the Jubilee shares its interior with some other existing vehicles.

The only advantage to this car is the ability to install Imani tech modifications. This is also the cheapest vehicle that can utilize this feature in GTA Online, although most players are likely to buy the Mil-Spec Patriot instead.

3) Pfister Astron - $1,580,000

As of now, the Pfister Astron is the fourth-fastest SUV in GTA Online. However, there are much faster SUVs which cost far less than this vehicle. It doesn't even feature Imani tech modifications like some of the other vehicles from The Contract.

As a result, there's no reason for players to buy the Astron other than for its looks.

2) Declasse Granger 3600LX - $1,380,000

This is another unreleased car that is coming out soon in GTA Online. It seems to be based on the Chevrolet Suburban, one of the most popular SUVs ever made. Not much is known about the vehicle as of now, except for its price.

There seems to be little use for the vehicle in GTA Online other than for players who love to collect SUVs.

1) Gallivanter Baller ST - $890,000

The Gallivanter Baller ST is the cheapest vehicle from The Contract as of now, with a price tag below $1 million. Rockstar is also giving away the vehicle for free during Christmas week to players who simply log in during this time and claim it.

It doesn't have any of the Imani tech upgrades available for it, but is still worth looking at considering it's free. It handles quite well for an SUV, and is based on the Range Rover SVR.

