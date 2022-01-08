5 cheat codes from past games that would be awesome to see in GTA 6

Many fans wonder if GTA 6 would bring back cheat codes in some form.

Cheat codes are a feature that has a strong identity within the Grand Theft Auto franchise. They tend to dominate Google searches, meaning that it's something that fans are often looking up. It's not exclusive for one game, either.

Games like GTA San Andreas and GTA 5 have terrific cheat codes that fans still look back on fondly. Unsurprisingly, many cheat codes tend to transfer from game to game.

Now imagine if GTA 6 had some of them.

Five cheat codes from past Grand Theft Auto games that should be in GTA 6

5) Lock Wanted Level

GTA 6 will likely have a Wanted Level system like every other game in the series. It's a defining part of Grand Theft Auto, but it's still a feature that's bound to annoy some gamers. Unsurprisingly, several games had various Wanted Level-related cheat codes.

One of the most useful ones was the ability to lock the Wanted Level to its current state. Hence, a player with 0 stars could never get a Wanted Level.

4) Pedestrians riot

There are a few variations of the Pedestrians riot cheat code, but the general gist of it is that pedestrians become more violent than usual. It creates more chaos for the player, and it would be awesome to see an updated version of it in GTA 6. Sadly, the latest games in the series don't have this cheat code.

3) Play as another character

GTA 3 had the ability to let players play as random pedestrians through a cheat code. GTA Vice City expanded this feature by allowing players to also play as some of the storyline characters. Sadly, this feature has vanished from the latest titles in the series (although GTA 5 has Director Mode, which is similar in concept).

Nothing is known about GTA 6's characters, but it would still be fun to play as some of them in some capacity. At worst, playing as pedestrians again would be fun.

2) Spawn Jetpack

The Jetpack is arguably the most iconic vehicle in GTA San Andreas. If GTA 6 had this cheat code, then it would have equippable jetpacks as well. It's not as if the series has completely dropped this vehicle type, either. GTA Online's Thruster from The Doomsday Heist is a successor to the concept.

As far as cheat codes go, Spawn Jetpack was one of the most convenient to use. It's a mobile aircraft that can go practically anywhere without helicopters and planes' limitations.

1) Infinite Health/God Mode

Both cheat codes function near identically to one another, allowing players to feel invincible and unable to be taken down. Past Grand Theft Auto games have had some limitations to this cheat code. GTA 5's version only lasted for five minutes, whereas GTA San Andreas's didn't prevent every form of damage.

Many players lamented the loss of that cheat code for GTA San Andreas - Definitive Edition. If GTA 6 were to have cheat codes, it would be awesome to see this fan-favorite return after its absence from the series.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

