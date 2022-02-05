5 cities around the world where GTA 6 could be set

Rockstar has reimagined some great cities throughout the GTA franchise, leaving players wondering which city they will see next in GTA 6. Many gamers would like to see the return of some of the most famous GTA-world cities, while others just want to experience something new.

At the very minimum, cities need to be large enough to contain an entirely new host of missions, and to have a few recognizable features and locations for fun. Just how GTA 5 has a parody of the Hollywood sign and muscle beach, for example.

This article will talk about how GTA 6 could be set in any of five real cities around the world.

Top 5 real cities which can be great hosts to the GTA 6 world

5) Moscow, Russia

It would be a lot colder in Moscow (Image via Sportskeeda)

Moscow in Russia has a population of over 12 million people, making it the largest city on this list. With so many human beings comes a lot of exciting prospects in a huge bustling metropolis.

GTA fans can easily imagine working in the realms of the Russian Mafia, again, possibly even moving up in the ranks through one of the families like fans have seen in previous games.

Being set up in Russia would also allow Rockstar to touch on some intriguing political conspiracies too. All the gamers know how they like to poke fun at political agendas in a harmless, yet hilarious way.

4) Sydney, Australia

Have a g'day with GTA 6 Australia (Image via Sportskeeda)

Australia is definitely a big enough country with some pretty spectacular sights and cities where GTA 6 could take place. With the weather and scenery offered in and around Sydney, many fans would like to see the next installment find its way to the other side of the world.

Perhaps the protagonist is not Australian and many of the jokes would come from supporting Ozzy actors and television stars. It might even entice some of the biggest stars like Hugh Jackman, a native Australian, to help out Rockstar for the next game.

3) London, UK

Taking players back to GTA London (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 1999, Rockstar did release GTA London, set in 1969, on the PlayStation 1. While the game was massively popular among all original fans of the franchise, there are millions who play GTA games today that maybe did not even know this version existed.

Lots of gamers think that Rockstar could certainly pull off a great GTA 6 London. The city might not be as big as some others that have been in the games, but this would give players a chance to fly from Heathrow Airport to anywhere in the world for missions, or even hop on a train or boat to go to Scotland, Wales or France.

2) San Francisco, California

If you're going to San Francisco, you're sure to find some nice NPCs there (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rockstar did reimagine the city of San Francisco in GTA San Andreas. Playing as CJ, gamers will find their way through to the city of San Fierro and see the many similarities it shares with its real-world counterpart.

Many GTA fans wish that they could see the cities of GTA San Andreas fully remestered in a quality higher than that of GTA 5. As well as Las Venturas, the Las Vegas parody, there are millions of fans who would love to see GTA 6 set in San Francisco with its rolling hills, famous bridge, and the prison island of Alcatraz.

1) New York City, New York

The city so nice they named it twice (Image via Sportskeeda)

New York city is arguably the first city to inspire the GTA games. This is most apparent from when players first experienced Liberty City in GTA 3, and then in subsequent games.

The architecture, the train tracks, the NPCs shouting in the streets along with many other factors definitely makes Liberty City already feel like New York.

If GTA 6 is set in the real Big Apple, players will look forward to missions in Times Square and on Ellis Island. There are so many locations in New York where players can imagine themselves playing in online deathmatches too. New York is the perfect city for GTA 6.

