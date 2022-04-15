5 cities that deserve to be featured in GTA 6

GTA 6's existence was confirmed by Rockstar via the Expanded and Enhanced launch date reveal Newswire post. Gamers breathed a sigh of relief as they knew there would be another Grand Theft Auto game in the near future.

The news has everyone excited, and fans cannot keep calm. Rumors and leaks are also piling up on social media each day. Fans are often seen discussing how the next game should be or what they would like to see. This article talks about a city wishlist for GTA 6.

Note: All the cities mentioned represent the views and opinions of the writer. Miami (Vice City) has been left out as it has been talked about enough.

Cities that should be featured in GTA 6

5) New York (Liberty City)

New York or Liberty City deserves a modern digital remake via Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Patrika)

New York, or Liberty City, as Rockstar likes to call it, has appeared in the fourth edition of the series. Grand Theft Auto 4 is still immensely popular for the experience it brought and the realism it presented. Part of that realism was from the city. The tall skyscrapers, central park, narrow alleyways, cabs, etc., added to it.

The similarities were uncanny, and the game was part of the HD universe but was limited by the technology of its time. Today, fans of the fourth edition turn to mods to enhance the game and make it almost photo-realistic. The next game could feature the city and remake it with the best tech in town.

4) Las Vegas (Las Venturas)

Las Vegas was named Las Venturas by Rockstar for GTA San Andreas. The neighboring desert town was full of casinos, hotels, etc. It even had the Las Vegas Strip. Gamers had to travel quite a distance to get to the city, but the drive was also great.

The Trilogy: Definitive Edition failed to impress and was full of bugs. It did not do justice to the games or how they looked. Grand Theft Auto 6 could be 'THE' remaster this city deserves. Las Vegas also has several iconic locations, casinos, and hotels, and their names in the GTA universe would be very funny. There is plenty of satirical content potential here as well.

3) Colombia

The Cayo Perico DLC in GTA 5 was a hint and had clues (Image via Rockstar)

Online received the Cayo Perico update a few years ago, and it is still the best heist in the game. The DLC features an island (Cayo Perico) owned by a drug lord (Juan Strickler, aka El Rubio) that must be looted.

The trailer for Cayo Perico also had a hint towards the next game, and fans lost it when they discovered it. Currently, rumors and leaks point towards a story set in the 80s and one that revolves around the drug trade. Colombia was known for this back in the day.

The leak, which says the next game's code name is Project Americas, also hints toward a South American city. If not the whole map, it could definitely be a part of the map like Cayo Perico.

2) Tokyo

The Grand Theft Auto series has never ventured out of the United States of America. GTA 6 is coming a decade after its predecessor. It has been ten years in the making, and it needs to be grand to justify that. Some players believe that the next game will encompass the entire continent of North America, or at least the United States.

Some gamers also wish the series had traveled abroad. Rockstar has always played on American lives and pop culture, and it is high time they switched things up. Tokyo and the top city on this list are the best foreign locations. Tokyo is great because it presents a balance between classic Japanese culture and modern pop culture.

1) London

OG fans of the GTA series will remember London. The first-ever Grand Theft auto game was based in the city of London. It was launched in 1997, had a top-down perspective, and was set in the 2D universe.

This is the season of remakes and remasters at Rockstar. Fans got the Trilogy, which brought Vice City, San Andreas, and Four in an enhanced package. Watch Dogs Legion recently remade London in the game, and it looks stunning. It is high time Rockstar looked outside the box, which is the USA.

London can be a great option as it has been a part of the series since the beginning. Weather physics could also be a major part of the game. Modern architecture surrounded by age-old monuments rendered by the latest engine is a dream many gamers have had.

