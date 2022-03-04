Redditor creates GTA USA map based on the 3D Universe

GTA 6 has finally been confirmed by Rockstar to be under active development. GTA fans are ecstatic that there will be an addition to the famed series.

Rumors and leaks are all over social media and gamers are gobbling them all up like glazed donuts. Some gamers are investing their waiting time and coming up with great ideas. This article talks about Redditor ArtieKnightYT64 and his GTA map (made with the help of their friends involved with Grand Theft Auto Underground) based on Rockstar's 3D universe games like Bully, Grand Theft Auto and others.

GTA USA Map by ArtieKnightYT64

GTA 6's setting (location) has been a topic on gamers' minds for quite some time and there have been too many suggestions to count by now. Some gamers want a completely new location outside the USA, while some think Grand Theft Auto depicts USA and should stay there. Some are very sure that the next game will be based in Vice City as that is the only location from the 3D universe yet to make its way over to the HD universe.

ArtieKnightYT64, however, went a completely different route and joined a group comprising a select few gamers who wish to see the entire United States of America as the map for the next game. The Redditor went on to design a map based on the 3D universe games made by Rockstar in the past. The Redditor's friend involved with Grand Theft Auto Underground shared the map and allowed it to be shared.

Iconic Locations on the Map

A labeled version shows the POIs taken from various titles (Image via Reddit/ArtieKnightYT64)

This is a fully labeled version of the map created by the Redditor. Although it doesn't resemble the size and shape of the United States of America, it includes a lot of it. Grand Theft Auto locations on the map can be easily spotted. The map includes Vice City, Liberty City, Los Santos, and even the island of Cayo Perico.

Speaking of other Rockstar titles in the 3D universe, the map also picks up locations from the Bully and Manhunt games. Bullworth can be seen in the northeastern corner. Cottonmouth and Carcer city from Manhunt are also present. Some extra elements include the Everglades, Atlanta, and New Ireland.

Hats off to the gamers for putting in this much effort and dedication.

Edited by Mayank Shete