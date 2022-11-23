5 classic missions in GTA San Andreas that make the game worth replaying

The praise for GTA San Andreas will never truly end since it is a game that is packed with so many interesting features and entertaining content.

Every single mission in the game has a little bit of something for everyone, and it is really hard not to enjoy all of the character moments and action scenes that players take part in.

These missions have become one of the major reasons why GTA fans choose to replay this game over and over again. So to celebrate this amazing quality of GTA San Andreas, here are five missions that players should definitely check out again.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 missions that players need to check out when replaying GTA San Andreas

1) Wrong Side of the Tracks

This is a mission that has immortalized itself as one of the most difficult ones in the GTA series, and due to this infamy, it has become a norm for players to always try their hand at completing it as fast as possible whenever they decide to replay the game.

This mission has also helped revitalize GTA San Andreas' popularity in recent years after the line spoken by Big Smoke when CJ fails this mission became a meme on the internet:

"All we had to do, was follow the damn train, CJ!"

This line is enough for any GTA San Andreas fan to want to revisit the game again.

2) Black Project

GTA San Andreas is known for being pretty outlandish, but this mission takes the cake. After meeting with The Truth, players have to break into Area 69 (GTA San Andreas' version of Area 51), find a functional jet pack, and fly it back to him.

This is a hilarious mission to complete because Grand Theft Auto San Andreas usually portrays things in a very realistic way. However, this mission has an unpredictable twist, with players dabbling in conspiracy theories and flying jetpacks.

While many players may find the tone change a bit jarring, it is nevertheless a very entertaining and memorable mission.

3) Grove Street 4 Life

This is one of the most popular Los Santos area missions as it officially marks the start of Grove Street Families' influence over the city.

The main goal of this mission is for players to go to Idlewood and initiate a gang war there with the Ballas. After conquering the turf in the Idlewood area, players have to travel to another turf and do the same thing, making this mission a great example of a power trip. The mission also makes it clear that GSF is becoming more powerful and influential with CJ.

4) Breaking the Bank at Caligula

This is a proto-heist mission in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas that serves as the basis for the future heist mechanics introduced in GTA 5 and GTA Online. This means that players will get to experience one of the first Grand Theft Auto Heists ever to be created.

Nevertheless, this mission is still as elaborate as any of the heist missions that came after it. There's a long list of objectives that need to be completed to finish this heist successfully.

Players who are bored of playing heist missions from the recent Grand Theft Auto titles should definitely try this mission again since it has many unique elements, such as the use of Night Vision glasses.

5) Just Business

This is an absolute fan favorite when it comes to Grand Theft Auto San Andreas missions with high replay value. If players are going back to this game, this mission is going to be very hard to avoid, purely because of how action-packed and awe-inspiring it is to play.

It starts with Carl and Big Smoke eliminating members of the Russian mob at Atrium. After doing so, they both hop onto a BF-400 bike and try to escape from the area while being chased by the remaining members of the mob. This chase sequence feels very similar to the chase sequence from the hit 1991 action-science fiction film Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

And staying to true this inspiration, the mission ends with Carl and Big Smoke jumping over the ramp of a packer to pass through a roadblock that causes all of the enemy cars to blow up in the process.

