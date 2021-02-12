5 most common misconceptions about the GTA franchise

For a game series as popular as GTA, there's bound to be some common misconceptions.

Misconceptions are rampant in every form of media. One person passes along something they think is true, and another person parrots it, thus repeating the cycle.

Some misconceptions are minor in nature, such as misremembering something a specific character does. However, it's the more major common misconceptions that drive some players wild.

Of course, this article focuses more on the general misconceptions players have of the series as a whole. Specific myths like Bigfoot in GTA San Andreas won't qualify as a common misconception on this list. Aside from that, everything else goes as far as misconceptions go.

Five of the most common misconceptions regarding the GTA franchise

#5 - All GTA players are violent and dangerous

Image via HDQwalls

Starting the list of common misconceptions is arguably one of the more infamous ones. As it is with all video games, playing GTA doesn't make a person necessarily dangerous. While psychotic players can easily relate to the world of Grand Theft Auto, most players are just normal people looking for a way to unwind and relax.

#4 - GTA V is the best selling video game of all time

Advertisement

Image via Microsoft

Sadly, GTA V is not the best selling video game of all time. It's a common misconception that it is, but in reality, it's Minecraft (for a single game, not multiple versions like Tetris). GTA V comfortably sits at the number two position, but it's unlikely to overtake Minecraft as the latter is also ported to every major console.

#3 - There is yet to be a female protagonist

Image via GTA Wiki

There's a common misconception that the game series has never had a female protagonist. Not everybody counts the GTA Online protagonist, but there ary female protagonists that precede them.

Divine, Katie, Mikki, and Ulrika were four of the eight possible protagonists in GTA 1, while Candy and Gretchen were possible female protagonists in the GBC port of GTA 2.

Advertisement

#2 - GTA IV was the first GTA game with expansion packs

Image via Internet Archive

GTA IV was the first widely popular instalment with expansion packs. Key emphasis on the words "widely popular." GTA 1 had two expansion packs known as GTA: London 1961 and GTA: London 1969, although they weren't as different compared to GTA IV's episode packs. Still, it's strange that it would take a while for another Grand Theft Auto game to get an expansion pack.

#1 - GTA V is the highest-rated GTA game on Metacritic

Image via Metacritic

Technically, GTA V is tied as the second highest-rated Grand Theft Auto game on Metacritic for critic scores. Its highest critic score is 97/100, which it shares with GTA III's PS2 release.

Advertisement

GTA IV, by comparison, is rated as 98/100 based on critic scores. It's only a single point of difference, but that's a lot for some fans to consider regarding common misconceptions.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.