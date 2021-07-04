5 completely random moments in GTA San Andreas

Sometimes there's a moment in GTA San Andreas where the players ask themselves what was the point of that scene.

GTA players love the narrative structure of San Andreas. Carl Johnson starts off dirt-poor with nothing in his pockets to show for his efforts and after losing almost everything, he makes a difficult climb back up to better himself.

By the end of the game, CJ is made of money.

However, there are a few times where part of the storyline seems out of place. If it involves The Truth, that's on purpose - he's way out there. Nonetheless, GTA players will notice some moments that are either unexpected, off-the-wall, or completely pointless.

Five moments in GTA San Andreas that were out of nowhere

#5 - The rapping audition at Four Dragons Casino

A Home in the Hills starts with a random audition for local casino talent. CJ, his sister Kendl, and Four Dragons owner Wu Zi Mu are the presiding judges. The audition involves a little person showing off his singing capabilities and he can be seen poorly rapping the following verse:

"Don't hate the little man, because he's packing a six shooter!"

The song, entitled Small but Perfectly Formed, didn't go over well with the judges. His audition was so bad, Kendl already asked for the next contestant.

Despite Wu Zi Mu trying to let him down easily, the rapper insults everybody before he leaves. Madd Dogg shows up afterward, and that's when the real mission begins.

Not only is this audition ignored almost immediately, it's never referenced again. It was nothing more than comedic relief to breathe in some life in Las Venturas. Perhaps it was also a reference to American Idol, which was still a popular reality show back when San Andreas was first released.

#4 - Ryder apparently tried to have sex with Kendl

After CJ kills Ryder at Pier 69, he starts to show guilt over his recent actions. Despite his betrayal and jerk tendencies, Ryder was a childhood friend. CJ never wanted any of this to happen and he tells his friend Cesar about how he feels.

Cesar tells him not to feel bad about the situation. He then drops a bombshell - Ryder once tried to make his move with CJ's sister.

Whether Cesar meant Ryder tried to rape her or simply have sex with her remains unclear.

What makes this revelation completely random is that Ryder and Kendl never interact with one another. It's a one-off line that's meant to make CJ feel no remorse over killing him.

Still, there wasn't any build-up to this moment. It's also the last time Ryder has been relevant in the storyline.

#3 - The Truth talks about "Year Zero"

After the action-packed stealth mission Black Project, CJ now has control of the jetpack. The enigmatic Truth asks CJ to use it for an upcoming mission, entitled The Green Goo. GTA players must attack a military train to retrieve a peculiar object - a jar of green liquid.

In a state of anger and confusion, CJ asks Truth what's the point of this mission. Truth is cryptic as ever and doesn't give away any answers.

Whether it's to maintain his friendship or out of sheer boredom, CJ does what Truth asks. Perhaps the green goo must have powerful properties.

GTA players never get any answers to these questions. Truth simply takes off in his colorful camper, along with the mystery artifact. By this point, CJ has gotten used to being left behind in the desert.

#2 - A foreman gets buried alive in concrete

When Kendl is called a hooker by local construction workers, CJ takes it upon himself to avenge his sister, GTA style. However, he does it in such a vicious way that it would make Tommy Vercetti proud.

CJ not only kills the construction workers to take their land, he also buries the foreman alive. He's never been this brutal against the Ballas, and they've done much worse against CJ. This is all because his sister was insulted.

Some GTA players find this moment to be out-of-character for CJ. Whether that's a true statement is up for debate. Nonetheless, he rarely shows this psychopathic side in San Andreas.

#1 - CJ plays with toys

GTA is a violent series known for depictions of drugs, suggestions of sex, and blood-soaked battles. That's what makes New Model Army seemingly out of place. Rather than take it to the streets to settle their score. Zero and Berkley stage their final confrontation in the RC Battle Ground.

While flying the RC Goblin, GTA players must help Zero navigate the arena of artificial terrain. Players need to take care of various obstacles along the way.

This includes picking up wooden planks and dropping them to create a bridge.

A definite GTA experience, this is not as CJ is basically playing with action figures here. It's a strange sight to see, given his reputation as a gangster and it's an interesting mission by GTA standards, to say the least.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

