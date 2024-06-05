 5 convertibles we want to see in GTA 6

Convertibles are one of many types of cars in Grand Theft Auto games and a few are expected to be a part of GTA 6 as well. For those unaware, a convertible is a car whose roof can be retracted. Some cars that show up in the next Grand Theft Auto installment from this category might be returning convertibles from GTA 5 and Online.

However, the title also needs new additions to this list to offer players something fresh. In this article, we will take a look at five convertibles that we'd like to see in GTA 6.

Note - None of the convertibles mentioned ahead have been confirmed for Grand Theft Auto 6 yet. This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Mercedes Benz Vision Maybach 6 Cabriolet and 4 other convertibles we'd like to see in GTA 6

1) Bentley Continental GTC

The Continental GTC would be a worthy upgrade over the Paragon R (Image via bentleymotors.com)

The Enus Paragon R is a GTA Online car that is inspired by the Bentley Continental GT. It has a sleek design and a convertible variant of this vehicle could be a luxurious option for players who prefer driving open-roof cars in GTA games.

In that case, adding the Continental GTC in GTA 6 seems like the right choice. This would not only be a neat addition style-wise but could offer some serious performance as well.

2) BMW Z4

A vehicle like the BMW Z4 would provide players with a dynamic convertible sports car that could be used for quickly getting around the map of Leondia. Its aerodynamic build would enable it to deliver good performance apart from being aesthetically pleasing.

Additionally, the BMW Z4's interiors look top-notch and could make driving in first-person (if that returns as one of the features in GTA 6) a treat.

3) Mercedes Benz Vision Maybach 6 Carbriolet

This car could be one of the best additions to the game (Image via mercedes-benz.com)

The Mercedes Benz Vision Maybach 6 Cabriolet could easily become one of the best-looking vehicles in GTA 6. Its elongated front and rear, slender headlights, extended tail light strip, and silver grille as well as wheel rims all give the car a deeply captivating design.

Furthermore, the open-roof look of this Mercedes ride adds a touch of class that not only makes it stand out among convertibles but all other types of vehicles.

4) Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

The MX-5 Miata RF in action (Image via X/@VSMazda)

The Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is a compact convertible. Its sporty look with modern detailing makes the car unique, and it seems like the vehicle could hit a good top speed if it gets added in GTA 6 story mode, and perhaps even its potential online mode that is yet to be announced.

Additionally, Rockstar Games could provide some interesting customization options for the MX-5 Miata RF that could make it quite a popular choice among motorheads in GTA 6's player base.

5) Genesis X Convertible

Here's a look at the Genesis X Convertible (Image via genesis.com)

The Genesis X Convertible is a concept electric car, boasting an extremely ultra-modern design that is hard to compete with. It has space for four people and features a highly unconventional front end with a very slim lightbar in a triangular (or V-shaped) formation.

The rest of its body is clean with two slender tail light strips on either side that contribute towards simple yet sleek detailing. Additionally, since the Genesis X Convertible is an electric vehicle, it could also offer power-packed performance in the game if it gets added. Taking these things into account, this convertible has all the things required for it to be a prized possession in Grand Theft Auto 6.

