GTA 6 fans are often seen engaging in discussions regarding its possible features. While not much is known about it officially, the game's leaked development footage from September 2022 has given a good idea as to what we can expect from it. Some of them are much-needed enhancements from Rockstar Games' 2013 title, GTA 5, whereas others could be new additions to the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 features we expect to see in GTA 6. That being said, readers should note that anything seen in the leaked development videos can be changed or entirely cut from the game before it releases in 2025.

Note - None of the features mentioned ahead have been confirmed to be in GTA 6 yet. This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Volumetric clouds and 9 other features we expect to see in GTA 6

1) Faster character switching

Official artwork of Lucia and her partner (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 features three playable protagonists and its sequel could have two - Lucia and her partner, reportedly named Jason. Character switching on the former was slow due to it being on Last-Gen consoles, but the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S might enable much faster transitioning in the upcoming game.

2) Crouching

The exclusion of crouching isn't very popular among fans (Image via X/@SWEGTA)

Crouching is a very basic mechanic in video games that was surprisingly absent from GTA 5. It was replaced with a Stealth Mode stance in that game, but the GTA 6 leaks suggest that crouching could return in it.

3) Proning

Prone mechanic in The Last Of Us Part 2 (Image via X/@that1detectiv3)

The long-awaited sequel's leaked development footage also suggested that players might have the ability to go prone. If included, it has the potential to add a new dimension to the typical Grand Theft Auto gameplay.

4) Limited weapon capacity

The leaked GTA 6 gameplay footage hinted at some influences from Rockstar's 2018 release - Red Dead Redemption 2. One of these was a limited weapon-carrying capacity, whose inclusion could pose an interesting challenge regarding how players approach missions and other activities.

5) Gyms

The changes in Jason's physique across different leaked gameplay clips suggest that gyms could return in GTA 6. This feature was previously seen in 2004's GTA San Andreas and contributed towards realism as well as immersion in that game.

6) Volumetric clouds

Volumetric clouds were seen in Red Dead Redemption 2 and many expect this feature to be carried over to the next Grand Theft Auto game. Some may consider them a minor detail, but they render the sky more interesting and can make flying aircraft in GTA 6 an exhilarating experience.

7) Realistic police

Official artwork from GTA 4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another interesting suggestion from the sequel's leaks is that of realistic police behavior. For instance, a police dispatch timer was spotted in one of the clips. This would be very different from GTA 5 in which cops instantly spawn close to players' position after attaining a wanted level.

8) More accessible interiors

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6 description (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games have called Grand Theft Auto 6 the most immersive evolution of the series yet. Therefore, we can expect many accessible interiors in the title. Some of the debug code spotted in the leaked footage also suggests the same.

9) Better vehicle customization

Some Grand Theft Auto 6 vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vehicle customization is one of GTA Online's best features. Since Rockstar usually evolves mechanics with each title, we can expect this feature to be even better in the upcoming game, but it can only be confirmed via trailers or an official Rockstar Games GTA 6 announcement.

10) A new online mode

GTA Online official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Albeit currently unconfirmed, the chances of Grand Theft Auto 6 having its own online mode are quite high. GTA 5's online mode - GTA Online, has been very successful for Rockstar and the studio might want to replicate that with the next game as well.

