 "GTA 6 screenshots and possibly a trailer": Fans expect big things before Take-Two's earning call

Grand Theft Auto fans are expecting the arrival of some GTA 6 screenshots leading up to the next earnings call of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company. The event is scheduled for May 16, 2024, and recently reported changes on Rockstar's official website have also excited fans. In fact, X user @JasonFromGTAsix believes the developer might drop screenshots and possibly even a second trailer before the earnings call.

Expand Tweet

Few others responded to the post above with their suggestions. Here are some reactions:

Fans react to the possibility of getting GTA 6 screenshots soon (Images via X)

As mentioned, reports of Rockstar Games updating its API ahead of Take-Two Interactive's upcoming earnings call suggest that more information on the sequel could arrive soon.

A new GTA 6 page was also available on Rockstar's official website on May 8, 2024, but was quickly removed from public access. What's interesting is that this new page had a section labeled "Screens."

That said, there is no official confirmation for the same as of writing, with some fans taking a skeptical approach. One even responded to the aforementioned X post by suggesting that while they might get GTA 6 screenshots, a second trailer is unlikely.

Some fans are skeptical about more GTA 6 details arriving soon (Images via X)

New GTA 6 screenshots might arrive soon, but a second trailer also releasing with them seems unlikely

One of the first GTA 5 screenshots (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games released the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 back in December 2023. With Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call just days from now, fans expect more GTA 6 details, particularly screenshots, soon.

Although Rockstar dropping screenshots in the near future is possible, a second trailer also releasing is unlikely. This is because the developer usually drops trailers and screenshots for its new titles after a certain period. For instance, the first GTA 5 trailer was released in November 2011, its first batch of screenshots arrived in July 2012, followed by the second trailer in November 2012.

Additionally, Red Dead Redemption 2's first trailer arrived in October 2016, first screenshots in May 2017, and a second trailer in September 2017.

Therefore, if Rockstar Games employs a similar approach for its forthcoming title, the next GTA 6 trailer releasing at the same time as screenshots seems highly unlikely. Nevertheless, whether any official information related to the sequel arrives in the coming days or weeks remains to be seen.

FAQ

Will GTA 6 release on PS4?

Rockstar Games has only confirmed GTA 6 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as of writing (May 9, 2024).

Check out more related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback