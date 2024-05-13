"TRAILER 2 & PRE-ORDER": Fans anticipate a huge GTA 6 announcement this week

While Rockstar Games remains silent regarding any new announcements about GTA 6, the community is eagerly waiting for the upcoming Earnings Call Meeting of Take-Two Interactive. Fans believe the studio will announce something before the event. Recently, an X user named @GTAVI_Countdown shared a post on their profile asking the community what they expect from the upcoming event.

Expand Tweet

One user named THUG_alive2001 (X/@AdamOrgh) commented:

“TRAILER 2 & PRE-ORDER”

Expand Tweet

Many others also joined the discussion and shared what they expected from Take-Two Interactive’s meeting. While some wanted to know the GTA 6 release date, others expected a potential delay.

One user named Agent Smith (X/@Injirleefe) commented:

“All I want is a release date/window. I'm still of the belief that it's fall 2025. There is no way anyone can believe GTA6 is coming out in less than a year. By my count, we still have 5 more trailers left. Trailer 2&3, gameplay trailer, and online trailer.”

User Faizon Shakeel (X/@Faizon_Shakeel) is open to multiple options as long as it's not a game release delay announcement.

Expand Tweet

Another user, Pharita Hub (X/@pharita_hub), commented:

“Screenshots- 99.9% Possible Trailer 2- 20% chances only Release Date- 50% chances Delay- 1% chance”

Here’s what the Grand Theft Auto community thinks about the rumored GTA 6 delay possibility:

Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans believe that Rockstar Games will delay the game’s release till 2026 (Images via X)

However, some were also seen talking about the four rumored Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots that created a buzz a few days ago.

Fans expecting new Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots from Rockstar Games in the upcoming days (Images via X)

However, nothing can be said for sure until Rockstar Games officially announces it. Previously, both GTA 5 and RDR 2 were delayed multiple times. Therefore, until the GTA 6 trailer 2 is released, one can only speculate about future possibilities.

Fans want new details about GTA 6 from Rockstar Games

There are rumors within the Grand Theft Auto community that Rockstar Games will be releasing new details about Grand Theft Auto 6 before the upcoming Earnings Call meeting of Take-Two Interactive. As a result, the player base is expecting the studio to announce a pre-order date, showcase in-game screenshots, and reveal whether or not the game will be delayed until 2026.

FAQ about Grand Theft Auto 6

Did Rockstar Games release any new details on Grand Theft Auto 6 recently?

No, after releasing the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in December 2023, Rockstar Games hasn’t made any new announcements about the game. However, the community has been eagerly waiting for new official details from the studio.

Other articles on Grand Theft Auto 6

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback