More details emerge about alleged GTA 6 Jason actor Dylan Rourke

Some new details have supposedly come out regarding the alleged GTA 6 Jason actor, Dylan Rourke. The information was compiled and posted on X by a user named GTA 6 Countdown (@GTAVI_Countdown), who often posts several details about the upcoming game. This article breaks down everything shared in this recent post, which is supposed to contain facts related to Dylan Rourke. Some of these were obtained from the internet, and they have been circulating among Grand Theft Auto fans since speculation about Rourke being the GTA 6 Jason actor began.

However, the credibility of some of the other sources of information cannot be verified. Fans should therefore take everything with a grain of salt.

All new details about GTA 6 Jason actor Dylan Rourke

Expand Tweet

Here's what the above embed details about the GTA 6 Jason actor:

Jason is voiced by Dylan Rourke.

Rourke sounds like Jason, is also 6'2" tall (Jason is allegedly 6'1" or 6'2"), and has blue eyes like Jason.

After the first trailer, the alleged GTA 6 Lucia actor Manni L. Perez supposedly followed him on social media.

Rourke also has "Mo-Cap" mentioned in his resume although there's no mention of any project involving motion-capture technology.

His agency allegedly revealed that he started playing as Jason in 2019.

Rourke is based in New York, where Rockstar's mo-cap studio is also located.

His resume lists that he can do 22 different accents.

Has played different roles in shows like Grey’s Anatomy and even movies like Bury the Bride (2023).

Rourke's videos on Vimeo were made private after news of him being the GTA 6 Jason actor started circulating.

The X user also showcased footage that compared Dylan's voice from a movie or TV show with that of the GTA 6 leaked footage. Some of these voice lines were heard during the Hank's Waffles Diner robbery in Port Gellhorn.

Expand Tweet

In another post, the X user also shared that Rourke received congratulations on Instagram from his purported agency, Commercial Talent Agency, for landing a video game role in 2019. Since he hasn't starred in any video games before and his resume doesn't include any, it has been assumed that this is most likely for GTA 6.

The poster also pointed out that a GTAForum user was the first to find out about Rourke on December 25, 2023. Recently, LegacyKillaHD also approved Dylan Rourke being the GTA 6 Jason actor, as it was supposedly leaked to him by a trustworthy source. The same source had also informed him that Manni L. Perez was playing Lucia in the upcoming game, which he then revealed in December 2023.

Of course, none of these details related to Grand Theft Auto 6 can be proven true unless Rockstar reveals something.

Also read: Personality traits GTA 6 main characters should possess

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback