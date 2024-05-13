"Hitman did a mission from this place": GTA 6 fans want live events like Miami GP; leaks support the possibility

Quite an interesting discussion regarding possible live events in GTA 6 took place on Reddit recently under a post by user u/mandalore_fore_2. They asked fans about their opinion on whether the upcoming Rockstar Games title could feature events or concerts, using the Miami GP racing event as an example. Here's what they stated in the post:

"You think GTA VI will have sporting events or concerts? Would be cool to see the amount of people attending the event or even them doing an update to show the Miami GP…think of the cars you can acquire during this."

u/mandalore_fore_2 also shared an image of the Miami International Autodrome circuit that is laid out around Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, and here's what some fans had to say on the matter:

Few even discussed about possible live events like music festivals or concerts in GTA 6.

As of this writing, it isn't known if live events such as concerts or something like F1 races will be a part of the next Grand Theft Auto installment. However, what's interesting is that race tracks were reportedly mentioned among the world events found in the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks.

That said, readers are still advised to wait for official confirmation regarding their inclusion in the title. This is because the leaks consisted of the game's development footage and anything seen in them can change before final release.

September 2022 GTA 6 leaks reportedly mention race tracks among other world events

Fans expect the inclusion of several side activities and world events in GTA 6. As mentioned, the title's leaked development clips reportedly mentioned race tracks with one allegedly being linked with Port Gellhorn, the rumored second major city in the upcoming game.

This location is believed to be inspired by Florida's Panama City, but it is yet to be confirmed if it will actually be a part of the final game. The only confirmed locations as of now are Leonida, the state in which the GTA 6 map will be set, and Vice City, Grand Theft Auto's iteration of Miami.

More information on the long-awaited sequel might arrive in the coming days as official GTA 6 screenshots are heavily rumored to drop around Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call.

FAQ:

When is Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call?

Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games' parent company) are set to host their Q4 2024 earnings call on May 16, 2024.

