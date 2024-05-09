"Announce GTA 6 NEWS": Fans react to Rockstar's post of GTA Online weekly update

Fans have been waiting for GTA 6 news since the recent background changes reported on Rockstar’s website, and it seems they are not interested in anything else now. Today, May 9, 2024, the developers announced the new GTA Online weekly update on X, and fans asked for news related to the upcoming title in the series. One user @Youssnk made the following comment on their social media post:
“Announce GTA 6 NEWS”
Other Grand Theft Auto fans also jumped into the comments and asked Rockstar about any developments regarding GTA 6. One popular user among the community @BeskInfinity said the following:
“Post the screenshots Lil bro we saw what u did yesterday”
Another user @4gntt expressed their desire to see GTA 6 screenshots as soon as possible.
User @jericho681 also shared their disappointment from not getting any GTA 6 news with the following statement:
“THESE ARE NOT SCREENSHOTS”
Here are some of the other fan reactions to the latest GTA Online weekly update post by Rockstar:
Here's what to know about the new GTA Online weekly update while waiting for GTA 6 news
The latest GTA Online weekly update event will give up to 3x rewards till May 15, 2024. Here’s a brief about all the important stuff happening in Los Santos this week:
3x money and RP:
- Extraction
2x money and RP:
- Hidden Caches
- A Superyacht Life Contact Missions
Extra $100,000:
- Complete any Superyacht Life Missions
Players can also earn an additional $100,000 bonus by completing the weekly challenge that requires them to finish three Superyacht Life contact missions. Moreover, the Annis Euros can be claimed as the podium vehicle in the new GTA Online weekly update.
Here are some other vehicles featured in Los Santos this week:
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Grotti Turismo Omaggio
- Vapid Dominator GT
Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Ocelot Swinger
- Pegassi Bati 801RR
- Lampadati Viseris
- BF Bifta
- Vulcar Warrener
This week’s Salvage Yard vehicles are Annis Hellion, Överflöd Autarch, and Dinka Jester Classic. Rockstar is also currently giving up to 40% discount on select items till May 10, 2024:
30% off:
- Galaxy Super Yachts (+ Modifications)
- Ocelot Swinger
- Kosatka Sonar Station Upgrades
- Ocelot Locust
- Shitzu Longfin
- Kraken Avisa
- Shitzu Jetmax
- Pegassi Speeder
- Lampadati Toro
- Dinka Marquis
- Battle Axe (Gun Van)
40% off:
- Grotti Furia
- Pegassi Torero XO
While fans wait for GTA 6 news, they can enjoy the latest bonuses available in the GTA Online weekly update.
