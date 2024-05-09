"Announce GTA 6 NEWS": Fans react to Rockstar's post of GTA Online weekly update

Fans have been waiting for GTA 6 news since the recent background changes reported on Rockstar’s website, and it seems they are not interested in anything else now. Today, May 9, 2024, the developers announced the new GTA Online weekly update on X, and fans asked for news related to the upcoming title in the series. One user @Youssnk made the following comment on their social media post:

“Announce GTA 6 NEWS”

Expand Tweet

Other Grand Theft Auto fans also jumped into the comments and asked Rockstar about any developments regarding GTA 6. One popular user among the community @BeskInfinity said the following:

“Post the screenshots Lil bro we saw what u did yesterday”

Another user @4gntt expressed their desire to see GTA 6 screenshots as soon as possible.

User @jericho681 also shared their disappointment from not getting any GTA 6 news with the following statement:

“THESE ARE NOT SCREENSHOTS”

Here are some of the other fan reactions to the latest GTA Online weekly update post by Rockstar:

A collage of comments on Rockstar Games' social media post (Image via X)

Here's what to know about the new GTA Online weekly update while waiting for GTA 6 news

An image of A Superyacht Life missions in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latest GTA Online weekly update event will give up to 3x rewards till May 15, 2024. Here’s a brief about all the important stuff happening in Los Santos this week:

3x money and RP:

Extraction

2x money and RP:

Hidden Caches

A Superyacht Life Contact Missions

Extra $100,000:

Complete any Superyacht Life Missions

Players can also earn an additional $100,000 bonus by completing the weekly challenge that requires them to finish three Superyacht Life contact missions. Moreover, the Annis Euros can be claimed as the podium vehicle in the new GTA Online weekly update.

Here are some other vehicles featured in Los Santos this week:

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Vapid Dominator GT

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Ocelot Swinger

Pegassi Bati 801RR

Lampadati Viseris

BF Bifta

Vulcar Warrener

This week’s Salvage Yard vehicles are Annis Hellion, Överflöd Autarch, and Dinka Jester Classic. Rockstar is also currently giving up to 40% discount on select items till May 10, 2024:

30% off:

Galaxy Super Yachts (+ Modifications)

Ocelot Swinger

Kosatka Sonar Station Upgrades

Ocelot Locust

Shitzu Longfin

Kraken Avisa

Shitzu Jetmax

Pegassi Speeder

Lampadati Toro

Dinka Marquis

Battle Axe (Gun Van)

40% off:

Grotti Furia

Pegassi Torero XO

While fans wait for GTA 6 news, they can enjoy the latest bonuses available in the GTA Online weekly update.

Also Check: New reported GTA 6 details

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback