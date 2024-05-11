How to play as Jason and Lucia in GTA 5 with mods

At the moment, those looking to play as Jason and Lucia in GTA 5 have several options available. Since Rockstar released the trailer, the hype around GTA 6 has been rising steeply. Fans have been obsessed with learning more about the protagonists — Jason and Lucia.

Recently, the Internet has also seen a surge in GTA 6-related posts. While many fans are expecting a screenshot reveal, others have put forward theories about the voice actors, features, and so on. As you wait for new developments about the upcoming title, we will show you how to play these characters in Grand Theft Auto 5 instead.

Modders have already introduced character models for Jason and Lucia in GTA 5, and here's how you get them.

Note: Modding GTA 5 requires you to modify the game files, which you must do at your own risk.

Mods allow you to play as Jason and Lucia in GTA 5

This is how Jason looks in one of the mods (Image via UGUR PRODUCT, GTA Inside)

If you're aware of how modding works in Grand Theft Auto games, you would know that you can swap out the player models with any fan-made characters. For instance, you can be a superhero in a GTA game by picking from several different superhero mods, some of which also come with superpowers. However, in this article, we're specifically focusing on mods that let you play as Jason and Lucia in GTA 5.

Of course, there are many options, as several mod authors have made their renditions of the GTA 6 main characters. These vary in quality and some may be more accurate than others, and the results of Jason and Lucia in GTA 5 with mods can be quite hilarious. So, to begin with, here's a list of Jason mods for GTA 5:

1) Jason (GTA VI) [Add-On Ped] by UGUR PRODUCT

Although the character model seen in this mod is quite detailed, it doesn't look anything like Jason. It might have been designed before the leaks came out, or maybe the author had an original design in mind, recreating Jason in a manner they saw fit.

Download

2) Jason (GTA 6) [Skin Control] by Pub Rolf

This Jason looks a bit like an online mode character (Image via Pub Rolf, GTA Inside)

In this mod, Jason's face looks slightly closer to the one seen in the GTA 6 trailer, but it's still not quite accurate. The style resembles that of Grand Theft Auto 5, which makes this custom model's face look more like an online mode character.

Download

On the other hand, here are a few Lucia mods for GTA 5:

1) Lucia from GTA 6 by SERGIO_VAN_DYK

This Lucia mod for GTA 5 seems to fit in with the other Grand Theft Auto 5 characters. While it is based on the GTA 6 protagonist as seen in the leaks, the author has specified that it doesn't claim to be a 100% recreation.

Download

2) Lucia VI (GTA 6) - Mai Shiranui [Add-On Ped | Replace]

This mod doesn't try to look like Lucia (Image via SERGIO_VAN_DYK, GTA5-Mods)

Another Lucia mod by SERGIO_VAN_DYK, this is technically a reskin of Mai Shiranui, a character from the King Of Fighters game series. But the mod's clothing is based on what Lucia was seen wearing in many of the GTA 6 leaked footage.

Download

How to install mods for Jason and Lucia in GTA 5

If you want to play as Jason and Lucia in GTA 5, you need to follow some additional steps. A common requirement for some of the above mods is AddonPeds, which is a script mod that allows you to load custom peds. This script mod, in turn, requires you to install OpenIV, Scripthook V, Community Scripthook V. NET, and NativeUI.

One of the above mods requires Skin Control, an ASI mod that runs with OpenIV's ASI mod loader. You just need to download and drop the Skin Control files in your root directory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback