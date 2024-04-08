5 things from GTA 6 leaks that can also be seen in the trailer footage

The September 2022 GTA 6 leaks provided a first, albeit unofficial, look at the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel. This leaked development footage was the biggest source of information on the upcoming Rockstar Games title in a long time. That is until the studio decided to drop its first official trailer on December 5, 2023, to much fanfare.

Besides the greatly impressive visual effects and what looks to be a sprawling open-world map, it was quite interesting to see some things that had popped up earlier in the leaked footage as well. So, let's take a look at five things from GTA 6 leaks that can also be seen in the trailer footage.

Pedestrians walking in groups and four other things from GTA 6 leaks that can also be seen in the trailer footage

1) Ocean Drive

Vice City's Ocean Drive in GTA 6. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Getting to visit Vice City again is among the many things that have fans excited about GTA 6. The location is based on Miami and is best known from titles like Grand Theft Auto Vice City and Vice City Stories.

Possibly the most recognizable area of this fictional city is Ocean Drive, which is based on Miami's Ocean Drive. It is where GTA Vice City's protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, had his first safe house and was briefly seen in the GTA 6 leaks. Luckily, the sequel's debut trailer gave a better look at this iconic district.

2) Airboat

The Airboat makes a return to the series. (Image via Rockstar Games)

An Airboat (or Fanboat) is an incredibly unique-looking vehicle as it uses a massive fan housed in a cage at the back as its propeller. Iterations of this boat have appeared in the GTA series in Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories and San Andreas.

The Airboat makes a cameo in both the GTA 6 leaks as well as the official trailer footage. That said, we only got to see it in action in the latter as it traversed an area that might be inspired by the Florida Everglades.

3) Pedestrians walking in groups

Groups of pedestrians at the beach. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Pedestrians are an integral part of Grand Theft Auto games as they help in bringing the virtual worlds to life. Notably, while a few can be seen having a conversation at one spot, they are hardly seen traveling in groups on foot.

A deviation from this was seen in the GTA 6 leaks when a group of three pedestrians walked past Lucia. This can also be seen in the trailer footage at various points, such as shots featuring the beach and Ocean Drive. In fact, two pedestrians can even be seen jogging together in the former shot.

4) Lucia

GTA 6's female lead. (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6's Lucia is set to be the proper first playable female protagonist in the Grand Theft Auto series. She is introduced officially in the first few seconds of the title's debut trailer and narrates over it by the end.

However, fans were already aware of the possibility of a female lead thanks to the GTA 6 leaks wherein she was featured prominently. Her voice from the trailer and the leaks have even been used by fans on the quest for her voice actor, who is currently rumored to be Manni L. Perez.

5) Prominent male character

A glimpse of the male character in question. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5 had multiple playable protagonists and it looks like this trend might continue in its long-awaited sequel. The GTA 6 leaks not only showcased Lucia as a playable character but also a male allegedly named Jason.

A very similar individual is also seen briefly in the trailer as well as in the official artwork released by Rockstar Games. He looks integral to the story but hasn't been named officially yet. That being said, he might be introduced properly in GTA 6's second trailer.

