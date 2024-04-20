5 aircraft that might return in GTA 6

Quite a few vehicles from GTA Online are set to return in GTA 6 as showcased by the latter's first official trailer. It is expected of Rockstar Games to release additional trailers for the upcoming title wherein more returning cars, boats, and aircraft might show up. Notably, since GTA 6 will be featuring Vice City on its map, some vehicles could even show up from GTA Vice City or Vice City Stories.

So, in this article, we will be taking a look at five aircraft that might return in GTA 6.

Note: This list is speculative and none of the following planes or helicopters have been confirmed to return in GTA 6 yet.

Hunter and 4 other aircraft that might return in GTA 6

1) Mammoth Hydra

The Mammoth Hydra debuted in 2004's GTA San Andreas and is also present in GTA Online. While long-term fans of the series revere this aircraft due to its inclusion in the former title, there are some utility-based reasons too that can result in Hydra's return in GTA 6.

For instance, the plane can land and take off vertically like a helicopter because of its VTOL ability. It is also capable of firing missiles and is quite fast. Those interested in getting the Mammoth Hydra in GTA Online can do so from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,990,000 or its $3,000,000 Trade Price.

2) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju debuted in GTA Online with the San Andreas Mercenaries update and is arguably the best plane in the game as of this writing. It also has VTOL and is weaponized with missiles and a cannon. Furthermore, the F-160 Raiju is even faster than the Hydra.

Such things make it perfect for a game like GTA which is why it might make a return in GTA 6. Those who wish to add this aircraft to their GTA Online collection can buy it from Warstock Cache and Carry for $6,855,000 or its $5,141,250 Trade Price.

3) Hunter

Vice City's version of the Hunter (Image via GTA Base)

Hunter is a military helicopter that has been a part of many Grand Theft Auto titles. It appeared in GTA Vice City and was among the vehicles in GTA Vice City Stories as well. With the next title set to feature the location again, we might get to see this helicopter in its roster.

More so since GTA Online features a modern version of it, the FH-1 Hunter, which has a $4,123,000 price tag on Warstock Cache and Carry with a Trade Price of $3,100,000.

4) Air Ambulance

The Air Ambulance is a very unique helicopter that has only appeared in GTA Vice City Stories. It is painted in the color of an ambulance and can be used in that game to trigger Air Rescue Missions. For those unaware, these are side quests that require air-lifting patients and dropping them off at hospitals.

Since the Police Maverick is going to return in GTA 6, something like the Air Ambulance might be a part of it as well. If that happens, Rockstar should also consider bringing back the Air Rescue Missions or an iteration of it to add more fun tasks in GTA 6 story mode.

5) Buckingham Luxor

The Buckingham Luxor soars through the sky of Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

Besides just utility-based aircraft, some standard civilian planes and helicopters being among the vehicles in GTA 6 is quite possible too. The Buckingham Luxor is an aircraft that could be one of those aerial vehicles in the sequel.

It has a sleek design seemingly inspired by the Learjet 45 and can fit 10 players in GTA Online. Though not as fast as some of the other entries on this list, Buckingham Luxor is decently quick and a pretty good choice for free-roaming.

