Is F-160 Raiju worth buying in GTA Online in 2024?

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju was added to GTA Online last year as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. The military VTOL attack jet will be a year old in June 2024. However, it continues to trend on the internet now and then. Thus players may wonder if the aircraft is still worth buying considering all the other options the game has to offer nowadays.

This article aims to share everything important about the Mammoth F-160 Raiju that players should know, and why it is worth buying in GTA Online in 2024.

Mammoth F-160 Raiju in GTA Online is special, even in 2024

While there are many aircraft available in-game in 2024, none of them come close to the Mammoth F-160 Raiju in regards to reliability and peak performance. Being a VTOL jet in GTA Online, players get the ability to switch between horizontal and vertical flight simply by doing the following:

Holding the left joystick on controllers (consoles)

Holding the G key on the PC’s keyboard

In horizontal flying mode, the Mammoth F-160 Raiju is the fastest aircraft in the entire game, touching a staggering 232.50 mph (374.17 km/h). Boasting the quickest acceleration, it can also complete one lap in just 0:30.822, becoming a must-own asset for every player in 2024. The only aircraft that comes close to its acceleration is the popular LF-22 Starling.

Moving on to its handling, the GTA Online's F-160 Raiju is superior to most of the other aircraft available in-game in 2024. It can easily turn tightly at low speeds with a good rudder strength of 18 degrees per second. If players want, they can directly fly upwards without losing any speed, beating the other popular aircraft Hydra on this metric.

Compared to the Hydra, the F-160 Raiju can pitch and roll much farther when it is in vertical mode. Being slightly smaller than the former, the aircraft can land in smaller spaces or areas, including the top of the Kosatka submarine.

Additionally, the aircraft is armored, which means it can absorb damage from three Homing missiles or three explosive rounds of Heavy Sniper Mk II. This immediately makes it one of the best things to own in GTA Online, helping players survive the sometimes chaotic nature of the online lobbies.

Last but not least, the best aspect of the aircraft is the popular stealth mode, which allows players to roam through Los Santos without being detected by enemies’ radar. Combined with deadly weapons like Explosive Machine Guns, this aircraft is a great acquisition, even in 2024.

If players are looking for one of the fastest planes in GTA Online that can help them win the skies of Los Santos, this is still a solid choice.

