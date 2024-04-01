5 best things to buy in GTA Online on April Fool's Day 2024

There are plenty of best things to buy in GTA Online this April Fool's Day that will make the game fun and encounter with other players hilarious. The game has several weapons, items, and vehicles perfect for cosplaying and creating funny situations in the online multiplayer mode. Veteran players have been using this as an opportunity to spend their cash on amazing things ever since.

However, new players might feel a little lost because of the various available options. However, combined with the ongoing discounts in the weekly update and a little help, they will also be able to make a good purchase and have fun.

This article will list the best things to buy in GTA Online today (April 1) and have fun in both PvE as well as PvP.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five of the best things to buy in GTA Online on April Fool's Day

1) BF Ramp Buggy

The Ramp Buggy is an amazing vehicle in the game that can not only flip other cars but is also capable of going off-road. This makes it quite valuable as well as incredible fun to ride around the town and is one of the best things to buy in GTA Online on April Fool's Day. Its amazing agility and handling are also other reasons to make a purchase.

On top of everything, the game is offering a big 30% discount on its price during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update making it a worthy candidate for the April Fool's Day celebration. Note that you will need to spend $2,234,000 to obtain this vehicle in the online multiplayer mode.

2) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju is one of the best things to buy in GTA Online simply because of how good it is. It is one of the most incredible jets in GTA Online with both amazing top speed and features that are perfect for trolling other players in online multiplayer on April Fool's Day.

With the ongoing 30% discount on its price, you can obtain this beast for $4,798,500. This makes it one of the best purchases of not just the day but also the week. The Mammoth F-160 Raiju can reach a top speed of 232.50 mph (374.17 km/h). It also has VTOL and Stealth Mode, making it perfect for sneaking up on the players.

3) Grotti Vigilante

The Grotti Vigilante is one of the best things to buy in GTA Online on April Fool's Day if you're looking to cosplay Batman and round up wrong-doers in the online multiplayer mode. This rocket boost-equipped vehicle is not just fast but looks incredible since its design is based on the Batmobile.

It is also one of the fastest cars in GTA Online that can reach a top speed of 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h) even without any special boost like the HSW upgrade. However, since it is a weaponized Supercar in the game, you will need to spend a whopping $3,750,000 to purchase it. However, the money spent will be worth it since the Vigilante is quite fun to ride.

4) Up-n-Atomizer

Another one of the best things to buy in GTA Online on the occasion of April Fool's Day is the Up-n-Atomizer. It is an amazing alien weapon in the online multiplayer mode that might not deal a lot of damage but comes in handy in extreme situations during both PvE and PvP.

This ray gun in GTA Online shoots waves of energy that can flip vehicles and send them as well as players flying into the air. This creates hilarious moments, especially against griefers who like to hide and use overpowered weapons and vehicles to kill others. It is also useful in unclogging your vehicle if stuck. The Up-n-Atomizer costs $399,000 in the game.

5) Declasse Granger 3600LX

The Declasse Granger 3600LX is an amazing weaponized and armored vehicle in GTA Online that offers not only protection but also a very cool design based on the real-life 2015 - 2020 Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone who doesn't know about the car will underestimate its capabilities only to get run down or shot by you, which is the perfect scenario for April Fool's Day and makes Granger one of the best things to buy in GTA Online.

After Ben's (a trusted Rockstar insider) prank that Elon Musk is acquiring Rockstar Games, it is more than worth it to try your own pranks and trolling in the online multiplayer mode. The 30% discount on the vehicle's price will also help you with this.

Once you make these purchases, it will also be worth checking out the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts as there are some amazing things on sale.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like trolling griefers in GTA Online? Oh yeah, absolutely Nah, not really 0 votes View Discussion