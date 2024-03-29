5 things to buy in GTA Online this week (March 29-April 3)

GTA Online is offering some amazing deals this week (March 29-April 3), and thus, players have a chance to obtain some expensive items at a discounted price. However, not every item on sale is worth owning, as some are overpriced or overhyped. So, spending your hard-earned cash on them would be a complete waste.

While experienced players can discern and filter through the various options and only get useful things, newbies often find themselves confused. This is quite normal since there are many things in GTA Online, and the offer makes them look lucrative.

On that note, this article will list five things you should purchase this week in GTA Online and why.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Buffalo EVX, Raiju, and three other things to purchase during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update

1) Declasse Granger 3600LX

The Declasse Granger 3600LX is an amazing SUV in GTA Online that is not only weaponized and armored but can also use the Imani Tech upgrades, making it perfect for missions and normal cruising in public lobbies. The extra armor plating upgrade, as well as the Missile Lock-On Jammer, makes it even more useful.

While the Declasse Granger 3600LX might not be the fastest car in GTA Online, it still has decent top speed despite its bulk. You can touch 96.75 mph (155.70 km/h) after fully upgrading it. While you will generally need to spend $2 million to purchase this car, it is on offer and can be obtained at a 30% discount, and you only lose $1,400,000.

2) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju is not just the fastest jet in the game but also one of the deadliest vehicles that you can obtain. It can zoom past its targets in the blink of an eye while also dropping bombs on them. This also makes it one of the most useful things that you can purchase this week in the game since it is on a big 30% discount.

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju normally costs a whopping $6,855,000; however, with the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts, you can get it for $4,798,500. This is a great price since this plane can touch a top speed of 232.50 mph (374.17 km/h). On top of that, it also has the Stealth Mode and VTOL that allow it to be even deadlier for PvP.

3) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online simply because it is a Muscle car that can equip both HSW Performance Upgrade and the Imani Tech upgrades. This makes it both fast as well as secure for the driver when going across the map in a public lobby or being changed by NPC mobs.

The HSW Performance upgrade makes the car's top speed go from 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h) to 144.80 mph (233.03 km/h). This is quite impressive for an armored muscle car in GTA Online. With the ongoing GTA Online weekly update, you can obtain it for a 30% discount by spending only $1,498,000.

4) BF Ramp Buggy

The BF Ramp Buggy is an off-road vehicle in GTA Online that is super fun to ride around the map since it is quick, and you can use the ramp in front to send other cars in the air. This is often hilarious and also comes in handy during PvP when someone tries to ram into you from ahead.

The BF Ramp Buggy can also reach a top speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h) and is one of GTA Online's fastest accelerating vehicles. While it usually costs a lot to purchase in the game, the ongoing 30% discount on its price has reduced the total sum to $2,234,400. This is a decent price for a fun vehicle that can tackle uneven terrain and also become offensive without any weapons.

5) Benefactor XLS

The Benefactor XLS might not be on discount this week, but it is the only time to get your hands on this amazing SUV since Rockstar Games has removed it from the stores. This means you cannot purchase it from the stores normally and need to wait until it appears in one of the weekly update rotations.

The Benefactor XLS is available for purchase at SImeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom and can be bought for a mere $253,000. This is very cheap for a Mercedes GL Class and BMW X5-inspired vehicle in the game that can also manage to reach a top speed of 106.00 mph (170.59 km/h) despite its size.

Once you check out these vehicles, you can also try getting the latest Podium Vehicle of the Week at the Diamond Casino.

