Elon Musk acquiring GTA developer Rockstar Games prank scared fans this April Fool's Day

While the GTA community has been eagerly waiting for new information about the next game from both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, a renowned insider named Ben (X/@videotechuk_) pranked the fans with a creative move. The user stated that Rockstar Games’ parent company had sold the gaming studio to Elon Musk to be a part of X (formerly Twitter).

Many fans initially fell for the prank due to forgetting that it was April Fool's Day.

Rockstar Games insider pranks the GTA community on April Fool’s Day

Expand Tweet

On April 1, 2024, Ben shared the post above, citing a fictitious statement from Elon Musk, the current owner of X. They said that Rockstar Games would be a part of X and would help the platform grow more in the mobile market.

While fans are looking forward to a GTA 6 trailer 2 and other release date-related news, Ben’s post caught everyone’s attention. Many commented that they fell for the statement at first glance.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some also shared their relief upon discovering that it was just an April Fool’s Day prank.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ben later clarified that it was a joke to prank the community.

Expand Tweet

Who owns Rockstar Games?

Since 1998, Rockstar Games has been owned by Take-Two Interactive, and it is still an integral part of the company. Both organizations are gearing up to release GTA 6 in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Rockstar Games is undoubtedly the most profitable studio under Take-Two Interactive’s umbrella. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that it would sell its assets to Elon Musk or any other party.

When will Grand Theft Auto 6 be released?

As of now, there are no official details on when exactly the highly anticipated upcoming game will be released. Both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have previously stated that the GTA 6 release date is set in 2025.

However, some recent reports from renowned sources claimed that the developer is falling behind in the development schedule, and there is a possibility that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be delayed until 2026.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.