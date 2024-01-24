5 creepiest GTA myths that have been disproven

The GTA series is filled with myths and urban legends that have captivated players' imaginations for years. From the elusive Bigfoot to the terrifying Leatherface, these myths have added a layer of mystery to the game world. However, with dedicated fans having explored almost everything possible in the Grand Theft Auto games, many of these myths have been debunked.

While some of them turned out to be genuine Easter eggs planted by the developers, others were simply made up or plain misconceptions. This article examines some of the most disturbing myths surrounding the GTA franchise, all of which have since been disproven. This includes cryptids, ghosts, and UFOs.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 most unsettling GTA myths that were debunked

1) Bigfoot

Bigfoot has undoubtedly been one of the longest-running and most engaging myths throughout the GTA titles. Players have tried to find the mythical monster in every Grand Theft Auto game and other Rockstar Games titles, with the myth starting in San Andreas. The developer acknowledged the popularity of this myth and added an Easter egg to GTA 5, along with a related mission.

However, they never placed a Bigfoot in any prior Grand Theft Auto game. The viral videos that claimed otherwise were using mods to fool viewers. Rockstar has added the Bigfoot as a costume and as a playable animal in GTA Online. The creature is also found as a character in Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare, a spin-off game focused entirely on zombies and the supernatural.

2) Mothman

Much like the Bigfoot, the Mothman is another mythical creature that some players claim to have seen. It's another secret that started with GTA San Andreas but made its way to other games in the series. Some players, quite hilariously, thought the statues at Sherman Dam were references to Mothman.

This is inarguably false since the statues actually represent angels and are also found in Hoover Dam, which is the real-life inspiration behind the in-game Sherman Dam. The Mothman has been linked to numerous abandoned homes in San Andreas, but this is also untrue.

3) Black UFOs

The true reason behind the falling black dots is one of those GTA San Andreas mysteries that took years to find. Some believed that these were UFOs, while others claimed that this was proof of Mothman. Mythhunters have since uncovered this mystery, debunking theories that it refers to UFOs or the Mothman.

This unique phenomenon can only be seen between 12 am and 5 am in-game, during the Extra Sunny weather type, in the countryside, the desert, or in Las Venturas. These are actually shooting stars that were supposed to be white but appear black due to a bug.

4) CJ's mom's ghost

This is another popular San Andreas mystery that's related to the supernatural, but some of the supposed evidence behind it is fairly hilarious. Players created rather elaborate details surrounding this, so much so that Rockstar itself had to debunk it. According to the myth, CJ's mom's ghost can apparently be seen walking around inside the house.

Some have even claimed to have seen her in Vinewood Cemetery. However, all of this is false. The photo of CJ's mom is that of a random NPC who can be found walking around in Los Santos and Las Venturas. Some modders used this NPC model to create a 'ghost' and then proceeded to start a myth.

5) Loch Ness monster

Fisher's Lagoon in GTA San Andreas is a very mysterious spot in the game that is associated with countless myths. While the rusty wheelchair and the cabin have given rise to many myths that continue to baffle players to this day, the lagoon itself has had its own mysteries. The Loch Ness monster, another real-world mythical cryptid, has supposedly been spotted here.

This, of course, was done through mods, as the game never had any such sea monsters in the game. However, Rockstar has paid homage to the Loch Ness monster by including it as an Easter egg in GTA Online's Cayo Perico DLC.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.